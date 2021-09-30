Road signs were again the hot topic at the Princeton Township Board meeting Sept. 21.
During the meeting Township Engineer Todd McLouth reiterated that he and Board Supervisor Bill Whitcomb had inspected each intersection and sign location in the township before removing almost 60 signs. The move was largely a cost-saving measure done in conjunction with a new sign replacement policy, according to McLouth.
Under that policy the township will replace signs on a regular schedule, instead of testing signs for reflectivity.
Emily Hanson, who addressed the board about road signs during the open comment portion of the meeting, said she asked around if anybody used the measured sign retroreflectivity test — a test using a retroreflectometer to measure how reflective and visible a sign is. She said the townships she spoke with used a visual nighttime inspection.
A visual nighttime inspection is one of several methods, including the measured sign retroreflectivity test, suggested by the Minnesota Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices. It consists of using trained inspectors who visually examine the signs from a moving vehicle during nighttime inspections.
McLouth said that method is hard to remain consistent. He recommended the sign lifetime replacement policy because it’s consistent in costs and timing.
When several residents asked the board about specific intersections where they argued signs should be maintained, McLouth said residents can submit requests to examine specific intersections and the board can take a look at them.
Hanson also asked if proper notice was sent out beforehand about the signs, but none of the board members said they sent out a notice on it. McLouth conceded they could have done a better job at that.
At the prompting of some residents in attendance, the board also considered the need to perform a new engineering study to determine if the current signage is adequate. Supervisor Dan Hiller suggested the board gather quotes for an engineering study and present them to residents to vote on during the annual meeting. The board voted to proceed with Hiller’s idea.
The board also agreed to replace the existing signs that were out of date. Supervisor John Willhelm had collected quotes for replacing road signs in Princeton Township from three different companies. The existing signs are older than their expected lifetime and need to be replaced under the current policy of the township. The board chose EFA, which provided a quote price of $4,678. The board approved purchasing 110 signs for up to $5,000.
