A 79-year-old Princeton man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Benton County on Tuesday, Dec. 22.
The crash was reported shortly after 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 95 and 105th Avenue Northeast in Saint George Township, near Duelm.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Lowell Yahnke was heading east on Highway 95 in a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado truck when he crossed the centerline, went into the north ditch and struck a tree.
Yahnke died at the scene, according to the State Patrol.
Yahnke was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, the State Patrol said.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Foley Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted the State Patrol at the scene.
Authorities say there were wet road conditions that may have played a factor in the crash.
