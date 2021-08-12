A Princeton centenarian who was blessed by the pope will be celebrating her 102nd birthday soon.
Viola Felt turns 102 on Aug. 17. She said she was not particularly excited for her birthday, since she’s had so many.
“I’ve lived a long time and had a number of birthdays, and I’ve gotten used to growing older,” Felt said.
She grew up with seven siblings on a farm in Olmsted County. Her family grew beans and corn and had 16 dairy cows, Felt said.
“I helped some, but it wasn’t necessary,” Felt said. “I just did it to show that I could help out.”
Felt walked a mile and a half to go to school in a one-room country school.
“It was sort of like a little town,” Felt said. “There was a grocery store and a hardware store — all of it combined together.”
Felt first met her husband when they were both in fifth grade. He used to draw pictures for her during their art classes.
“He was really good at art,” Felt said. “I often wish we’d sent him up to St. Paul or someplace like that where he could have did some drawing.”
She married May 7, 1940, to Loren Felt. After they married, Loren enlisted and fought in the Aleutian Islands before going to Germany, Viola Felt said.
They had their first child, a son, Ronald, before Loren left for the war. After he returned the couple would have two more children — daughters Vicki and Dianna.
Some time after he returned, Loren became bedridden and Viola hired nurses to care for him until he died in 1981. After Loren’s death Viola worked to keep up the farm, hiring help to milk the cows.
She also would go on to foster three children, after reading about the program in the newspaper, she said.
Eventually Viola Felt decided to travel around the world. Her trip started in France, but the highlight of her travels was in Italy. There she attended Mass led by the pope and was blessed by him.
“It was exciting, except for the fact that if my husband had been along, it would have been more exciting,” Felt said. “Because he was a wonderful man and he was always there if I needed them.”
After her travels Felt eventually sold the farm and now lives in Princeton.
When asked what advice she might have, Felt said, “Live long and be happy.”
