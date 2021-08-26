Local author and retired minister Richard Gist recently published a new book, collecting his thoughts on the Bible and religious scholarship.
“Faith Without Fear: Scripture straight up, with spiritual nudges, common sense, and other good stuff (not for fundamentalists)” by Richard Gist was published at the end of June. Gist hopes it will help assuage fears some might have regarding scholarly approaches to the Bible.
The book started as an angry response to a fundamentalist, Gist said.
“I got so angry with a fundamentalist that I had to go home and type out my anger on a keyboard,” Gist said.
Over a two-week period Gist was challenged by three fundamentalists: one claiming he was going to hell, another arguing over his interpretation of prophecy, and a third that challenged him with Timothy 3:16, which, to paraphrase, states that all Scripture is inspired by God and is useful for instruction in righteousness.
Gist focuses on the love of God and emphasizes God should not be feared, he said.
“My approach is I wasn’t asked to be born, God put me in this world,” Gist said. “And if God put me in this world, then he’s morally responsible for getting me out of it safely.”
Much of the book is also Gist exploring his own enjoyment of writing, he said. While it has no uniting theme, the book is a collection of Gist’s thoughts, including discussions on both the Old Testament and New Testament of the Bible. For example, Gist has a chapter arguing for the most innocent verse of the Bible as well as the most destructive.
Gist also examines who could benefit from how the stories in the Bible are discussed, asking “Cui Bono,” or “who benefits” from how they’re told.
Along with meditations on the Bible, Gist explores some of his personal stories of faith. For example, he referenced a time when he made the mistake of walking home from a mechanic’s shop while his car was being worked on. Unfortunately, being a diabetic, the walk could have dropped his blood sugar to dangerously low levels, according to Gist.
“I said to God, ‘God, this is stupid, but I’m in trouble here, I need help,’” Gist said.
While no cars had passed him previously, a pickup truck pulled over nearby him and a woman got out to ask him if he needed help. She told him she never picked up hitchhikers, but God told her he needed help, Gist said.
Gist served in the Air Force Special Intelligence, spending a year studying Russian at the University of Syracuse. After he got out Gist “felt the call of God,” as he said. That call sent Gist to Westmar College for his bachelor’s degree. He then went on to seminary at the United Theological Seminary in Dayton Ohio to get a master’s degree in divinity. He also has a master’s degree in English literature from the University of Minnesota, Gist said.
He served as a minister until 1997, most recently at the Maple Grove Church in Corcoran where he served for 19 years. Before that he was in St. Paul, and before that he worked in a cooperative parish on the border of Minnesota and South Dakota, Gist said.
Gist has penned a few previous books as well. “Ayshus on the Inside” won a Global Ebook Award in children’s literature fiction in 2014. He also wrote “With a Yes and a Yippee” and “You don’t Understand the Bible Because You Are Christian.”
