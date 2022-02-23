Lisa Lovering, chief deputy of the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, has announced her candidacy for the office of Isanti County Sheriff.
“Current Sheriff Chris Caulk has announced he will not seek a third term, so I am excited to announce my candidacy for Isanti County Sheriff,” said Lovering, a Princeton High School graduate.
Lovering has served over 30 years with the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office and is currently serving her eighth year as chief deputy.
“In my current role as chief deputy and deputy emergency management director, I oversee the day-to-day operations of the sheriff’s office,” Lovering said.
This includes patrol, investigations, records, jail, dispatch, emergency management, court security as well as volunteer organizations such as safety rescue, explorers, reserves, mounted patrol and chaplains.
“I also assist the sheriff as needed and serve as sheriff in his absence,” Lovering said.
Lovering started her career as a part-time dispatcher, and later a full-time dispatcher. Under Sheriff Larry Southerland, Lovering was promoted as the first female patrol deputy. Sheriff Mike Ammend promoted her to investigator and Sheriff Bill Guenther promoted Lovering to patrol sergeant. Seven years ago, Sheriff Chris Caulk asked her to serve as his chief deputy.
“Transitioning from chief deputy to sheriff is the natural progression in this line of work,” Lovering said.
During her service, Lovering has implemented many new programs within the office as well as represented Isanti County at the state level.
“I believe in supporting our community and building relationships. I have proven that these are vital to building trust in law enforcement. With my experience, proven leadership and the support of our community, we can continue on this path of accountability and working relationships. I will ensure we continue with a high level of integrity and transparency that we provide to the residents, businesses and visitors of Isanti County. I have sworn that I will make sure your constitutional rights are protected and will continue to do that in a professional manner,” she said.
“With my proven leadership, over nine years of supervisory experience as well as a Master’s Degree in public safety executive leadership, I have the training, knowledge, and experience to serve as your next sheriff for Isanti County,” Lovering said
