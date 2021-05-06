Almost 130 runners turned out for the two races in Recreation Park May 1.
Runnin’ in the Ruff returned this year during a beautiful day to run in the park. Ninety-two runners took part in the 2-mile run and 37 participated in the 10K run.
The overall winners for the 10K run were John Kellemeyn, who took first, and Lynn Keller, who took second. In the 2-mile, Gabrial Jergens took first and Elexa Erzar took second overall.
A full list of results will be available on Milaca’s website, cityofmilaca.org.
