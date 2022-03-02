One person was killed and 5 injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Feb. 27 in Foley.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. on Highway 23 and 13th Ave., on the east side of town just east of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
A 2011 Ford Fusion driven by 26-year-old Logan Christensen of Letcher, South Dakota was westbound on Highway 23 when it crossed the centerline, and collided with an eastbound 2014 Ford Fusion driven by Bruce Varner, 55 of Sauk Rapids.
Varner died at the scene of the crash, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Two passengers in Varner’s car, 46-year-old Janet Lemke of Rice and 80-year-old Patricia Lemke of St Cloud, were taken to St. Cloud Hospital where Patricia Lemke was treated for life threatening injuries. Janet Lemke was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Christenson and passengers Ivy Blakey, 25 of Mitchell, South Dakota, a 15-year-old female and an infant male were transported to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Foley Police Department, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Foley Fire & Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.
Woman killed in crash east of Zimmerman
A 68-year-old Isanti woman died Saturday afternoon when the vehicle she was driving was hit broadside on Sherburne County Road 4, just east of Zimmerman, according to Sheriff Joel Brott.
Frances M. Morinville was driving east on County Road 4 at about 4:15 p.m. when her car was hit by a vehicle that ran the stop sign at County Road 19, according to Brott. Morinville was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle that hit her car was travelling south on County Road 19. Morinville was the only occupant in her vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle was a 17-year-old from Elk River who was taken to the hospital, treated and released. An 18-year-old passenger in that vehicle also was taken to the hospital, treated and released.
Investigators did not detect any signs that alcohol was involved in the crash.
