New House, Senate and Congressional districts have been drawn in Minnesota upon the completion of the U.S. Census data. The district boundaries were released on Feb. 15, 2022 under the guidance of the Minnesota Supreme Court’s appointed five-judge panel.
Generally, Minnesota’s population growth was no uniform over the last 10 years, with many urban and suburban areas showing significant growth and rural areas growing more slowly or losing population.
In the Eighth Congressional District, represented by U.S. Congressman Pete Stauber (R-Duluth), things don’t look much different. The district now stretches to the northernmost part of Minnesota, however, and reaches down to Hugo. This district gained some land from the Seventh District, Sixth and Fourth districts and transferred some land from its western edges to the Seventh District.
The former Minnesota Legislative District 15A has been divided, from the north to south approximately, and split into two House districts 10A and 10B, roughly splitting Morrison, Mille Lacs and Kanabec in half longitudinally.
House District 10A will roughly include the Mille Lacs community, the southern half of Aitkin County, northwestern half of Kanabec County, northern half of Morrison County, and the southern quarter of Crow Wing County. House District 10B will roughly include the southern half of Morrison County, most of Benton County, mid section of Mille Lacs County (falling short of reaching Princeton), the northwest corner of Isanti County, and the southwestern quarter of Kanabec County.
In the House, longtime Rep. Sondra Erickson (R-Princeton) would now be placed in Republican Minority Leader Kurt Daudt’s district (27B). When this type of pairing happens, legislators will determine if they will run against another incumbent, retire or move to another district with no incumbent. As of deadline Monday, it was unclear what Rep. Sondra Erickson, who has held the seat since 1998 (minus two years where she was unseated in 2008.
Sen. Andrew Mathews has been paired in the same Senate district as Mary Kiffmeyer of Big Lake. Kiffmeyer has announced her plans to retire, and Sen. Mathews has announced his plan to run again. His district will now roughly include the southern base of Mille Lacs County, much of Sherburne County and the southwestern corner of Isanti County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.