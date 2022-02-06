Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge announced Monday, Jan. 31 that he will not seek re-election in November.
“On November 6, 2018 you elected me to be your Mille lacs County Sheriff. I have now held the office for just over 3 years. I can tell you that this has been a great challenge with great rewards. I wanted to take a moment to share with you that I will not be seeking re-election after my term which will be up at the end of this year,” Lorge said in a statement.
“It has been my pleasure to serve you and keep the Office of Sheriff moving forward through some very difficult times. I believe that we have risen to the occasion and maintained a steadfast position in the midst of the pandemic and controversies that have surrounded Law Enforcement. I am very proud of my staff and all of the men and women who have been here throughout to selflessly serve their community even when times have gotten tough.
“I want to make sure that you also understand that I will remain your Sheriff and will continue moving the office forward remaining dedicated to you throughout the rest of my term which will expire on January 10th 2023
“The office of sheriff has many complicated moving parts unlike any other type of business It requires a certain knowledgeable skill set that cannot be learned anywhere else. That is why I have spent the last year training and will continue training my Chief deputy Kyle Burton to continue moving this office forward and building on what we have started so that we may continue to serve in a professional and positive manner We will continue building on that with hopes of a smooth transition so that the Office of Sheriff can continue to serve without disruption.
“Kyle Burton will bring a skill set far greater than that of which I had when you elected me as your sheriff. I believe that he is the best possible candidate to keep the office moving forward and continue building on the great things that we have started together.
“I will be supporting Kyle Burton for his bid to be your next Sheriff. I am also asking for your support for the best candidate to keep things on the right path so that the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office can continue to serve and move forward with the needs of our community.
