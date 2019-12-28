At the regular board meeting on Dec. 17 at the Mille Lacs Historic Courthouse, the county board in a 3-2 vote approved the 2020 budget with a levy increase of 6.5%
The levy increase of 6.5% was whittled down from an increase of 8.9% going into a Truth in Taxation meeting completed on Dec. 3.
During that meeting, residents filled the courthouse with concerns over the increase in taxes.
The levy increase of 6.5% equals $17,420,820, and the total budget for the county is $42,894,870.
Mille Lacs County Commissioner Dave Oslin stated he appreciated the work of the staff who went “over and above” to whittle the levy down but stated he was hesitant about the budget as presented.
“I’m concerned that it’s not enough of a levy which may force the department heads to overrun their budgets,” Oslin said. “I think it should have been left at 8.9 (percent of a levy increase).”
Commissioner Phil Peterson said that he tends to agree especially with the lawsuit going on. He added, “I don’t advocate for draining the general fund.”
Commissioner Tim Wilhelm said that he thought they should have brought it down even more.
“Our taxes our double what other counties have,” Wilhelm said. “Especially if we want any kind of economic development in the future. We have too much in the fund balance and can use that to pay down attorney fees.”
Commissioner Genny Reynolds stated she was in favor of the budget as presented.
Mille Lacs County Administrator Pat Oman noted that Mille Lacs County has some challenges being one of the poorer counties and defending itself in a lawsuit.
In a later statement regarding the fund balances, Oman added, “They (the numbers) won’t be very helpful because tax revenue has come in, and there will be a lot of money with the funds needing to be distributed to the local tax authorities still. Once that distribution is complete, the resulting fund balances will show the correct balances; until then, the funds will appear to be inflated. The General Fund and Public Works are in the lower limits.”
Oman also stated at the meeting that departments can be innovative throughout the year.
Commissioner Oslin said, “Thank you, Pat, for the good job you’ve done on the budget.”
The general fund budget is $18,295,354 with that portion’s levy being $11,660,475.
Included in the general fund are items such as county commissioners, court administration and security, the law library, administrative services, auditor-treasurer, licenses, internal auditing, general administration, elections, county attorney, assessor, land records, land services, building maintenance, sheriff’s department, boat and water, jail, probation, emergency management, solid waste, extension services, soil and water conservation district, environmental resources, economic development, and county library, along with other departments.
The Public Works budget is $10,240,735 with the levy for that budget being $456,000. The Public Works department includes public works maintenance, equipment maintenance and shop and surveyor department.
The budget for Community and Veterans Services is $12,755,679 with the levy being $4,552,258.
Community and Veterans Services includes veterans services, income maintenance, social services, and public health.
The debt service fund budget is $1,509,795 with a levy of $793,060 for that budget. The capital project fund budget is $93,307. There is no levy for that budget.
The fund balances are as follows: General fund, $3,486,754; Public Works, $1,642,475; and Community and Veterans Services, $8,018,826. Totaled, the fund balances equal 46% of the budget. Based on county policy, fund balances are to range from 20 to 45% of the total yearly budget.
Mille Lacs County Commissioner and Board Chair Roger Tellinghuisen took a vote. Commissioner Tim Wilhelm and Dave Oslin voted against approving the budget and levy as presented, and the other commissioners, including Genny Reynolds, Phil Peterson and Tellinghuisen, voted in favor of adopting the budget and levy as presented.
T.A. LeBrun is the editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger and covers county government for the Union-Times. She can be reached at news@millelacsmessenger.com.
