Milaca is hiring an independent firm to handle planning and zoning services.
The Milaca City Council chose to move forward with STANTEC to contract for planning and zoning services after the previous staff performing those duties left when a joint power agreement with Braham ended.
The city received four responses to its request for proposals regarding the planning and zoning services from Landform Professional Services LLC, STANTEC, MSA and Bolton Menk. Landform had consistently the lowest rates per hour for staff, whereas Bolton Menk was consistently the highest. STANTEC and MSA varied for second- or third-highest hourly rates depending on the type of employee, according to city documents.
“I’ve been very pleased with everything STANTEC’s done for us,” Councilor Dave Dillan said. “I think they do good work. I like the idea of one building handling it.”
He went on to say that while STANTEC was not the cheapest option, he would rather pay for quality, and wasn’t sure if the price difference would matter in the long run.
The council approved working with STANTEC, with the final details to be sorted out by the city manager and city attorney.
Airport lot rent increase
The council approved an increase to lot and hangar rent at the Milaca Municipal Airport. Lot rent increased from $475 to $575 per year. Hangar rent was $200 per month and increased to $250 per month.
Councilors also agreed to sell a hangar for $5,000, on the condition the buyer moves the building to a new location.
The building was assessed at $16,000, but the council took a lower price due to the condition of the structure and the buyer’s intent to move and improve the hangar. The building was in poor shape, and would likely have to be moved later by the city when new hangars will be installed, according to city staff.
Councilor Dillan initially moved a counter offer of $8,000, but after discussing the state of the building the council agreed to accept the $5,000 offer.
