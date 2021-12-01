The City of Milaca has taken formal action to begin the process of cleaning up a blighted property on the city’s southeast side.
A parcel at 355 Third Ave. SE in Milaca has been declared a hazardous building by the Milaca City Council.
The property, now owned by Leam LaBlanc, was previously declared a hazardous building prior to LaBlanc owning the property.
The Council passed a new resolution Nov. 18 declaring the site as a hazardous building to reflect the new ownership of the property.
A home on the property has been demolished. But in its wake was a left several piles of debris that contain both demolition materials and refuse.
LaBlanc has stated on his Facebook page that the mixture of materials has made hauling the materials from the property difficult, because city residents, by nature of a city contract with a local disposal company, can use just one company for disposing of the materials at 355 Third Ave. SE because of the nature of the material’s make-up.
A September 16 city inspection of the site revealed substantial building code violations, unsanitary conditions, fire hazards and unsafe debris, according to the resolution approved by the city council on Nov. 18.
The code violations require the city to take action to abate the hazardous conditions.
Following the Sept. 16 inspection, LaBlanc was notified by letter that he had until Oct. 30 to address the hazardous conditions. As of November 1, the property’s deficiencies had not been addressed to the satisfaction of city officials, prompting the city council to declare 355 Third Ave. SE as a hazardous building.
With the passing of the resolution declaring 355 Third Ave. SE a hazardous property, LaBlanc was given a final 20 days to address the issues at the residence.
If LaBlanc does not address the issues to the city’s satisfaction, a motion for default summary enforcement of the order will be filed in Mille Lacs County District Court. State statutes allow the court action, which then authorizes the city to take corrective action and assess the costs of the action on LaBlanc’s future property taxes.
LaBlanc could also charged with a misdemeanor criminal offense and face a maximum sentence of $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail.
In a discussion on the mater during the November 18 city council meeting, City Attorney Damien Toven told councilors that a court order allowing the city to clean up the city had been obtained some time ago, under the previous ownership of the property.
The City has the ability to go onto the property and abate the problem, Toven told councilors. City Manager Tammy Pfaff elaborated.
“There’s asbestos in there, so we can bring in trucks and clean it up,” Pfaff said.
Mayor Pete Pedersen said he was tired of seeing the property in its current state. He noted that he hoped the property could be cleaned up by the time the snow falls. Pfaff assured Pedersen that it would be.
The property might be cleaned up by the time the snow falls, but it wasn’t by the time Santa Claus arrived in Milaca for the November 26 lighting of the community Christmas tree. Piles of debris continued to consume the lot.
While there has been no movement in regards to the clean-up as of Tuesday, Nov. 30, Pfaff said Tuesday morning she was hopeful the property would be cleaned up within the week.
