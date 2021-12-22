Jeffrey Hage
Union-Times
The Milaca City Council came into its Dec. 15 truth-in-taxation meeting with plans for no increase in its tax levy.
By the end of the night, the levy decreased about 2.5 percent.
In September, the City set a preliminary levy of $994,480 increase of 2 percent.
That was a an increase of $19,480 over the 2021 levy approved by the council in December 2020.
Since September, the Council has worked to further decrease its levy.
It came into the meeting with a $975,000 levy on the table- the same amount as the 2021 levy.
However, by meeting’s end, the proposed at $975,000 levy ended up $25,000 less at $950,000, when the council used $25,000 in excess revenue to reduce the levy.
Council member Norris Johnson, who made the motion to approve the 950,000 levy, called the measure a nice token for the taxpayers. Mayor Pete Pedersen considered the levy reduction a way the city was helping taxpayers in a day and age where they are being hit hard by local taxes.
Case and point, Mille Lacs County is proposing a 16 percent increase in its levy after a lawsuit filed against the County by the Mille Lacs Band depleted the County of its budget reserves.
To get to its 2022 budget and levy figures, council members chose a plan to add a park and facility attendant, a receptionist and utility bill tech while changing the assistant city clerk and utility bill tech position to assistant city clerk and accounts payable duties.
The Council also deferred some projects to reach its budget goals.
That included a $7,500 carpet project at city hall, $1,500 in projects at the police department, removal of a $25,000 alley project within public works, a reduction in workers compensation insurance within the fire department and the replacement of a proposed $10,000 wine cooler at the liquor store with a $5,000 wine rack system. A park attendant position was also eliminated.
Under the 2022 budget approved by the city council, general fund expenditures were estimated to increase $114,289 from $519,721 in 2021 to an estimated $634,010. After the $25,000 in excess revenue was added into the formula, that increase decreased to $89,289.
Put those figures up against a 25 percent decrease in debt service, due in part to the library bond being paid off, and the City reached its estimated levy decrease of about 2.5 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.