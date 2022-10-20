410 S. 6th Princeton
Princeton Police talk to a person at 410 6th Street S. in Princeton after a 49-year-old male was shot at the residence. Police and Sheriff's Office crime tape surrounded the home. A 42-year-old male was arrested and taken to the Mille Lacs County Jail.

A 49-year-old male was shot Thursday, Oct. 20 at a home on Princeton's south side. A suspect in the shooting has been arrested and booked into the Mille Lacs County Jail, according to police.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, said Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick. Neither the Princeton Police Department nor the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office are looking for other suspects in the shooting, he said.

