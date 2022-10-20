Princeton Police talk to a person at 410 6th Street S. in Princeton after a 49-year-old male was shot at the residence. Police and Sheriff's Office crime tape surrounded the home. A 42-year-old male was arrested and taken to the Mille Lacs County Jail.
A 49-year-old male was shot Thursday, Oct. 20 at a home on Princeton's south side. A suspect in the shooting has been arrested and booked into the Mille Lacs County Jail, according to police.
The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, said Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick. Neither the Princeton Police Department nor the Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office are looking for other suspects in the shooting, he said.
Princeton Police received a 911 call at 1:29 p.m. Oct. 20, reporting a disturbance and the firing of one gunshot at 410 6th Avenue South, Frederick said.
Responding emergency services personnel arrived on scene to find a 49-year-old male with injuries from a gunshot, Frederick said.
Life saving measures were performed by law enforcement and medical personnel before the victim was transported to M Health Fairview Northland Hospital in Princeton, the chief said.
A 42-year-old male was arrested at the scene without incident and transported to the county jail in Milaca, he added.
According to Frederick, the investigation into the incident is ongoing. The investigation is being conducted jointly by the Princeton Police Department and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.
Assisting the Princeton Police Department were the Mille Lacs County Sherriff Office and North Ambulance.
