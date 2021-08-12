Have you been enjoying some of your favorite summertime activities after a year’s absence? One of my favorite summer events that’s now back on the calendar is the Northwoods Art and Book Festival held in Hackensack Minnesota. Scheduled on Saturday, August 14 this year, the festival features numerous Minnesota authors who are on site to chat with readers as they sell and sign their books. While book sales are taking place at the Union Church, the community center hosts a trove of area artists who are similarly chatting up art lovers and hoping to reduce their inventory of pottery, paintings, jewelry or other artistic creations. Art and books – what a delicious combination!
The link between books and art is also on display at the Princeton Library where “Sandhill Cranes,” the framed print of a recently commissioned painting by local artist Gary Moss hangs amidst the library’s collection. The artist, well known for his many duck stamp awards, depicts these large and imposing birds in their natural environment. (As an aside, one may also view real living cranes at the Sherburne National Wildlife Refuge or purchase a print at the refuge gift shop.) Soon to join the cranes is a group of 3 artworks featuring birds by local artists of the Bear Paws Paper Works in Princeton. Watch for a photo display by local photographer Jay Grammond which will be located in the children’s area of the library. How fortunate we are to have so many talented artists in our community!
Reading and art is further emphasized through the library’s Summer Learning Program, continuing through August 14. Following the theme, “Reading Colors Your World,” the program engages children in both reading and creative art activities such as sidewalk chalk art (an example is still visible at the library entrance), a story book walk and a photo contest that includes vibrantly colored flowers. Stop in to view the photo exhibit and vote for your favorite garden colors.
Virtual programming is still a vital part of library services. Programs scheduled for August include glass etching from 10:30-11:30 on August 30. Register for any program on the events calendar at ecrl.org. Take and make crafts can be obtained through the website or by checking at the library desk.
The Afternoon Delight Book Club is taking time off during August, and will resume meting on September 9. Come and join this small group of friendly people to discuss the monthly book selection available at no cost through the library’s book kit collection.
The Friends of the Princeton Library will hold their popular book sale on Saturday, October 9th. Watch for further details and check it out!
