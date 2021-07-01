While dry weather has led to concerns of the safety of regular patriotic displays, Bock and the Mille Lacs County Fair are holding their Independence Day celebrations regardless of if the fireworks fly.
A “Patriotic Stampede” will begin at noon July 4th at the Mille Lacs County Fairgrounds. The festival is free to enter, though some events like the beer gardens and bingo will cost an entry fee.
One highlight is an interactive painted ponies show at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m. The show is hosted by the Blue Horse Theatre. The group tells stories through horses and dance. Following the performance will be an interactive event where kids can draw and meet the horses, according to Mille Lacs County Fair Board President Michele McPherson.
The American Legion will host an honors ceremony at 5 p.m. Bingo runs noon to 4 p.m.
Starting at 6 p.m. Josh Sorheim and The Start Chiefs will perform. The East Central Regional Arts Council provided a grant to helped fund the Blue Horse Theatre and the music, both of which are free.
Fireworks, if they happen, will begin around 10 p.m. or at dusk. If it is safe enough to hold a firework display will be announced July 2 on the Mille Lacs County Fair Grounds Facebook page. The decision will be made in conjunction with the American Legion and the Princeton fire chief.
“I think we can pull it off, but I’m not going to make that decision alone,” McPherson said.
Other activities include a beer garden, root beer floats and Jump City Inflatables. Food trucks will be at the fairgrounds as well.
Celebrations in Bock
Bock’s July 4th celebration begins at noon with outdoor grills run by the Howling Dog Pub, Kountry Kettle and Fat Jack’s Cabaret. Some vendors may set up their wares along Toberg Street, according to Laura Bekius, with Kountry Kettle.
The parade begins at 3 p.m., with lineup beginning at 11 a.m. No preregistration is required to enter the parade. It will start near the Bock Cooperative Creamery on Church Avenue before heading south to Clover Street. It will follow Clover Street until Wall Avenue, where it will turn north up to Benson Street. It heads west toward Anderson Avenue from there. The parade then heads south on Anderson Avenue to Clover Street.
The July 3 events scheduled in Pease have been canceled due to dry weather.
