You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Halloween at the DAC

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
dac halloween
Buy Now

Where did the Union-Times turn to when it was looking for the funnest place in Milaca on Halloween Day? The D.A.C., of course. the clients of the D.A.C. where all decked out for Halloween on Friday, Oct. 29. They brought their unique takes on monsters, spirits, superheroes, television and movie characters and other Halloween favorites to one of the most colorful annual events. The D.A.C. clients gathered for this group photo outside the D.A.C. building at 115 1st St E. in Milaca.

 

Load comments