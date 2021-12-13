Patrick Nelson, of Elk River, has found in life that the smallest acts of service can make the biggest impact. This became clearer to him after he left behind his former life as an Army paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Brigade.
Erech Gallatin, a Milaca man and the owner of 360° Painting, didn’t realize this until much later in life. He also served his country, but it was a boring, uneventful career, for which he was grateful. He served in Germany during the Gulf War era. He had friends and fellow service members serve in Kosovo who didn’t have such an uneventful experience.
While growing his painting business Gallatin decided he wanted to do something to simply thank veterans for their service. He could offer a fresh coat of paint, and others could offer other complimentary services. He founded Hues for Heroes three years ago, and it has created quite an impact. Its mission is to honor those who have sacrificed for the nation and who may now be faced with personal or economic hardship by providing needed services and a fresh outlook on life.
Hues for Heroes helped a helicopter mechanic in 2019, and the program has grown each year since. In 2019, it provided services like painting, home repairs and estate planning. This year there were two families helped, including Nelson’s family, which is doing well but has had a whirlwind that has included a job loss, a failed adoption attempt and the start of a new business in a pandemic.
“I would have never thought it would have attracted this much attention,” Gallatin said. “To me, this is such a small token. It doesn’t seem like that big of a deal, but the impact it has made on individuals on the receiving end has been amazing.”
It left Nelson, a guy who speaks to employers and their employees about leadership development and workplace safety for a living, speechless. He emailed Gallatin afterward to tell him it was hard to put into words what their acts of service meant to him and his family.
Hues for Heroes brought the work of more than a dozen contractors who did things like fix doors, fix the dishwasher and put in a disposal in the kitchen as well as fresh paint, some cleaning and offer an appointment to have the family car serviced. They sent the Nelsons with gift cards out to Dave and Busters and Chick-Fil-A while they did the work. They snapped pictures to make sure they put things back where they belong.
Nelson’s service
Nelson joined the Army two days after 9/11, jumping ship on college classes he was dabbling with when not skipping. He had been in Army National Guard, but the attack was a wakeup call to him that he wanted to do more and once again serve something bigger than himself.
While advancing in his military career, he went from the job of a cannon crew member to driving the brigade commander around before seeing what he really wanted to do. That was become a paratrooper. Even that, however, became a job in 39 months of combat during three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The staff sergeant was wounded on the Pakistani border in a rocket strike that left two of his soldiers dead.
The rocket strike broke him after he saw a body bag with Michael Kelly and later learned of the death of Emmanuel Hernandez, whom he traded glances with when they boarded the Chinook helicopter moments before the attack.
He collapsed to his knees. Nelson went on to recover from his wounds through his initial treatment and surgeries that followed but found the demons of post-traumatic stress disorder would claw at his psyche.
He battled on though.
He started college classes again while still serving by accessing the fast internet service that was afforded to special forces. He completed his first two years, becoming the first person in his family to earn a college degree, he said.
It set him up for success when he got out of the Army in December 2008. He started attending Minnesota State at Mankato to be close to his girlfriend — now wife — and had an ability to focus like never before. He pursued a double major in history and sports management.
He was awarded in 2010 the NFL’s first Tillman Military Scholar Award, an award named after NFL star Pat Tillman who quit pro football to enlist in the war shortly after the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
The job market was lousy as he tried to reintegrate back into society. He applied for 70 jobs with not a single call back.
He did land some internships with the Minnesota Vikings, but the first one had him supervising children in a Vikings helmet bounce house.
The Bronze Star and Purple Heart veteran was relegated to watching kids. Nelson, however, made his way into the Minnesota Vikings operations, but found it was not the dream job he thought it would be. The challenge that confronted him was how to find purpose in life.
Nelson created a nonprofit called Real Combat Life and included his own blog to share his stories. He wasn’t ready to talk, but the fan of history found it valuable documenting stories.
Others found it of value, too. He won a $25,000 grant from Pepsi. This young kid still in his 20s with a website beat out nationwide organizations. With the money he opened Real Combat Life to other veterans who shared their experiences in writing.
The nonprofit is no longer up and running, but not one to sit still, Nelson found work with a firm to do business development and went back to college, taking classes at Pepperdine to get a master’s degree in organization development. The firm he landed at had clients in China, Africa and Europe. But the biggest deal of all, a $4 million one inked in England, collapsed.
He said he stayed on with the two founders, but noted he could see the writing the wall. They let him go in February of last year.
