Approximate 85 new homes could become part of a new Princeton residential neighborhood if a financial agreement can be reached to help extend public utilities to the proposed site.
Gatehouse Properties is proposing 13 twin homes, 48 two-story rentals, and 25 two-story homes for a site located on 100th Avenue south of New Life Church and near the curve with First Street. The development sits on a site that would have to be annexed from Princeton Township into the City of Princeton.
David Carlson of Gatehouse Properties met with the Princeton City Council at its monthly workshop of Thursday, Dec. 2.
The mixed-use development was originally proposed in 2019, but due to other projects being undertaken by Gatehouse Properties, the Princeton project was put on a temporary hold, according to a staff report presented to the Princeton City Council.
In 2019, when Robert Barbian was city administrator, the proposal included the use of a housing TIF district to assist the developer in extending utilities to the site, city staff reported. A tax abatement is an alternate tool the city and developer could employ to assist in the extension of public utilities.
According to city staff, a very rough estimate of those utility costs was formulated by the city’s contracted engineering firm, WSB, The extension of the utilities had a 2019 estimated cost of $1.444 million, while construction at the site was estimated to cost $823,000.
Mayor Thom Walker and council members Jenny Gerold and Victoria Hallin appeared to give a nod of support to the project, stating that the idea looks great for the community. Councilmember Jules Zimmer inquired about the size and scope of the proposed development
The council closed out the discussion with a directive to City Administrator Michele McPherson to work with the city’s contracted financial advisor, Northland Securities, to determine which financing vehicle might be best suited for funding the extension of public utilities to the site: a housing TIF district or a tax abatement.
The developer is likely to attend a future city council meeting to further discuss the financing options available from the City.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.