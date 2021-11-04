COVID-19 TESTING:

Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. @ the Gorecki Building (by Recreation Park) in Milaca. We are offering 2 types of tests:

*Vault Saliva Testing- Results within 24-48 hours

*Cue Rapid Test- Results within 30 minutes

*To schedule an appointment- visit Millelacs.mn.gov, click on the banner at the top of the page labeled Covid-19 vaccination and testing. 

COVID-19 MODERNA BOOSTERS:

Mille Lacs County Public Health is offering Moderna Boosters. To schedule an appointment- visit Millelacs.mn.gov, click on the banner at the top of the page labeled Covid-19 vaccination and testing. 

Call 320-983-8208 with questions. 

COVID-19 PFIZER BOOSTERS:

Mille Lacs Health System is offering Pfizer Boosers. Please visit their website at https://www.mlhealth.org or call 320-532-3154 with questions. 

