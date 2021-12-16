Jeffrey Hage
Union-Times
Tensions are high when it comes to the proposed tax levy in Mille Lacs County.
That was evident at the county’s Dec. 7 truth-in-taxation hearing, where unhappy taxpayers filled the board chambers and two overflow rooms.
During the one hour and 20 minute hearing, taxpayers headed to a podium to address the County Board.
There was some positive news from County Coordinator Dillon Hayes at the outset of the meeting: A levy increase initially proposed to be 24.5% had been whittled down to 16.1%, Hayes said.
“Mille Lacs County commissioners have been working to decrease its 2022 tax levy,” County Board Chairman Dave Oslin assured county residents.
The increase is fueled by a lawsuit filed against the county by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe over the policing and boundary lines of the reservation.
To date, the county has incurred expenses of $7 million related to the lawsuit, which has played a role in the depleting of Mille Lacs County’s financial reserves.
Another factor is the approximate $2 million spent on the court-ordered out-of-home placements of children on the reservation. Non-reservation placements cost about $1.5 million.
“A lot of services we provide as a county are mandated,” Oslin said. The out-of-home placements are one of them.
Combine that with an increase in property values in Mille Lacs County, and a perfect storm was created.
While the county has seen a downward trend in costs related to the lawsuit the past few months, Hayes said it will take three years to replenish the county’s cash reserves, which supports the county’s general fund and county departments such as the sheriff’s office, county attorney’s office, zoning office, the auditor-treasurer’s office, the assessor’s office, and other administrative offices, Hayes said.
“It’s also where the legal fees are paid out of,” Hayes said.
Hayes said that 14% of the proposed 16.1% levy increase is earmarked for replenishing the county’s cash reserves.
“If we were not replenishing the reserves, we’d see a levy increase of 2 to 3%,” he said.
As residents prepared to head to the podium to address members of the board, Oslin noted, “You telling us how to spend your money is warranted.”
Linda Johnson said she and her husband worked 50 years to have a house and pay it off.
“Our taxes are so high we’re being taxed out of our house,” Johnson said.
“This doesn’t seem fair,” Johnson said.
“We can’t call Social Security up and say we need 26% more in benefits so we can pay our taxes,” she said.
Kelly Jo Herwig told the board that the county department that handles child placements outside the home should be defunded.
“The impetus of defunding this department is that the department and government leaders is committing systemic acts of racism against the Tribe and her people,” Herwig said.
The county is also promoting social-economic oppression against Mille Lacs County residents living at or below poverty levels.
Herwig also argued for pay-scale adjustments for county workers.
“No government worker should make more than the average wage of Mille Lacs County residents,” she argued.
In 2019, the last year for which figures are available, the median income was $56,135.
Mark Henning told the County Board it needs to make serious adjustments and challenged the board to work hard to find opportunities for those adjustments.
Terrance Jurva, who lives on Malone Island outside of Isle, discussed his property values and how they are higher that comparable properties in the region. This is a trend he sees particularly among Malone Island properties.
Molly Winters discussed the board’s need to protect county residents from the liberties that are being taken from them.
Allison Novak encouraged economic growth.
“The more people who live here, the more people who are paying taxes,” Novak said.
Sadie Ash asked a series of in-depth questions about the reserve budget, state audit reports addressing the replenished reserves, the three-year plan of attack to replenish the county’s reserves, and what the board can do to prevent the levy situation in the future.
“Is there an end to this? It would be helpful to understand as residents,” Ash said.
Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com
