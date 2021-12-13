A property deemed hazardous by the Milaca City Council has been cleaned up.
A deal was struck between the City and property owner Leam LaBlanc that will result in the clearing of debris at 355 Third Avenue SE in Milaca.
The Milaca City Council on Nov. 18 declared the structure- or debris from a structure- as a hazardous building. The property was previously declared a hazardous building under previous ownership prior to LaBlanc owning the property. The Council passed a new resolution Nov. 18 to reflect LaBlanc’s ownership of the property.
A home on the property has been demolished. But in its wake was a left several piles of debris that contain both demolition materials and refuse.
A September 16 city inspection of the site revealed substantial building code violations, unsanitary conditions, fire hazards and unsafe debris, according to the resolution approved by the city council on Nov. 18.
The code violations require the city to take action to abate the hazardous conditions.
Following the Sept. 16 inspection, LaBlanc was notified by letter that he had until Oct. 30 to address the hazardous conditions. As of November 1, the property’s deficiencies had not been addressed to the satisfaction of city officials, prompting the city council to declare 355 Third Ave. SE a hazardous building. With the passing of the resolution declaring 355 Third Ave. SE a hazardous property, LaBlanc was given a final 20 days to address the issues at the residence. That 20-day window has now expired.
However, The City and LaBlanc have come to an agreement in regards to the clean-up of the property. The Milaca City Council approved the agreement Monday, Dec. 7.
Under the terms of the agreement, the City has secured the services of Hjort Excavating and Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal for the clean-up of the property.
The total cost of clean-up is projected to be $10,584. The City will hold a lien on the property in the amount of the cost of clean-up. Under Minnesota State Statutes, the clean-up costs can paid in up to five annual installment payments with annual accrued interest.
A garage on the property is not part of the agreement, Milaca Mayor Pete Pedersen confirmed.
The Council anonymously approved the agreement, which stilled needed to be signed by LaBlancfollowing the Monday, Dec. 7 council action.
“It’s nice to have it done,” Council member Dave Dillan said.
Managing Editor Jeff Hage can be reached at jeff.hage@apgecm.com.
