Christmas came early for 46-year-old Dawn Bean, of Zimmerman, and the buildup was every bit as nerve-wracking as when she was a child waiting with wonder for the big day to come along.
It was maybe even worse.
It all started in November when she got two emails and a phone call one day stating she had won a brand-new 2021 Chevrolet Silverado through the Minnesota Lottery 2nd Chance program.
“I couldn’t believe it,” she said.
She plays the lottery and had even submitted her ticket information for a second chance to win. But that was back in March.
She asked around and then called around to see how she could confirm if the contest was legitimate. As she explained the situation to others, she came across more doubters than believers.
When delivery of the truck was delayed due to the shortage of new vehicles and parts, she had further evidence to cast doubt on her winning prize.
When a date was finally set for her to get the truck and its keys, she clung to a glimmer of hope that this was all somehow real. She was advised to show up at the Princeton Auto Center on Dec. 14.
She excitedly called the Star News and said she thought the contest might be legitimate. The Star News agreed, and said it was a news story no matter what, either a tale of an elaborate scam or the latest local to win a Minnesota Lottery contest, as had been suggested.
She knew she was a winner as soon as she set foot in the Princeton Auto Center’s showroom. There was a buzz in the air that finally pushed aside all of her doubts and fears.
“It was surreal,” she said. “I feel completely blessed.”
She feels even better driving it.
“It’s smooth,” she said.
She no longer needs her 2014 Ford Explorer. She picked the truck up with her grandson, Ben, and husband, Joe.
Bean had bought three Chevrolet Silverado scratch game tickets back in March of this year at the Holiday gas station in Zimmerman, 26125 Highway 169. The $5 tickets offered instant cash prizes up to $100,000.
Bean didn’t win anything, but for the first time she entered the 2nd Chance component to give players an opportunity to win cash, merchandise prizes, or, in this case, a brand-new 2021 Chevrolet Silverado truck.
To enter the 2nd Chance, players submit non-winning tickets at mnlottery.com.
The grand prize in this contest was worth an estimated $94,545 and included a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $65,000, a Chevrolet merchandise prize package and $30,000 estimated withholding taxes paid by the Minnesota Lottery, according to Emily Frost, an information officer for the Minnesota Lottery.
Frost says anyone who questions whether they have won a 2nd Chance contest should call the Minnesota Lottery office directly to verify that they have won.
