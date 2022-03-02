A Brainerd man is accused of stealing his sister-in-law’s wedding ring from her Princeton residence.

The ring was recovered from a Brainerd pawn shop.

Joseph L. Welker, 41 of Brainerd, has been charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with one count of felony theft.

Court records state that Welker had been staying at his brother’s Princeton home temporarily when the $4,200 ring was stolen.

The Princeton Police department investigated the alleged theft and collected the ring from a Brainerd pawn shop.

Store records showed that Welker pawned the ring and one other item for $225.

Welker is scheduled to make his first appearance in Mille Lacs County District Court on April 12.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

Load comments