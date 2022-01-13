Sherburne County Commissioner Barbara Burandt, of Elk River, has been elected chair of the County Board of Commissioners for 2022 during the first board meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
She succeeds Commissioner Raeanne Danielowski, of Big Lake. The position of chair typically rotates among commissioners on an annual basis. The board votes to elect the chair.
Burandt is a registered nurse and a licensed attorney who has worked in home care and hospice for more than 30 years, primarily in management and government affairs.
Burandt was first elected to the County Board in 2016 and reelected in 2020. She previously served one term on the Elk River City Council.
Commissioner Lisa Fobbe, of Princeton, has been elected vice chair of the board for 2022.
