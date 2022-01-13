A juvenile was kicked out of a vehicle on Highway 169 north of Milaca by his father in 13-degree weather on Christmas Day.
The boy was left on the side of the road and sought help and shelter after walking in the cold and snow to a nearby residence.
The father, Curtis R. Sargent, 45, of Fridley, was charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with felony domestic assault, malicious punishment of a child, and child endangerment by causing a situation that could cause harm or death.
The domestic assault charge stems from allegations that Sargent bit his son in the arm.
According to a court-filed charging document, it was Sargent who first called law enforcement to report his son had hit him while he was driving.
The son then called 911 and reported being kicked out of the vehicle and being left on the side of the highway.
In an interview with law enforcement, the boy stated Sargent was upset about leaving a Christmas celebration at a residence. He was accused of yelling at the boy and using obscenities. The boy said it was during this verbal assault that he hit his father in the arm. Sargent responded by biting the boy in the arm and kicking the him out of the vehicle, he stated.
Responding deputies observed the bite mark on the boy’s right forearm and noted in their report that it was beginning to bruise.
Deputies talked by phone with the boy’s mother and aunt, both of whom stated that they had been on the phone with the boy and heard the yelling and cursing.
A criminal complaint states that deputies made phone contact with Sargent, who told one deputy that he may have bit his son after the boy hit him, while admitting to a second deputy that he did, in fact, bite the boy, the complaint states.
Court records show that Sargent has two prior convictions related to incidents of domestic assault: one in 2012 and the other in 2014.
