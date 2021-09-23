Census data shows growing diversity in Mille Lacs County, particularly among residents identifying as two or more races.
Data tables released by the Census Bureau Sept. 16 focused largely on the racial demographies of the United States and showed dramatic growth among residents who identified as biracial or multiracial.
Mille Lacs County grew by 1.4% to a total of 26,459 in 2020 from 26,097 in 2010. Of that 20,290 residents are over the age of 18, according to census data.
Residents who identified as Asian, Hispanic or Latino and two or more races grew in population.
The largest growth was among residents identifying as two or more races. That population more than doubled, increasing by 659 residents to a total of 1,075. They accounted for 4.1% of the county’s population in 2020.
Hispanic or Latino residents increased by 104 individuals, to a total of 481. They made up 1.8% of the total population in 2020.
Asian residents increased by 45 people to a total of 124. They accounted for 0.5% of the county’s population in 2020.
Residents who identified as Black, white and American Indian or Alaskan Native all saw decreases in their population between 2010 and 2020.
In Mille Lacs County 18 fewer residents identified as Black, a total of 78 in 2020. They accounted for 0.3% of the county population in 2020.
White residents decreased by 451 people to a total of 23,131. They accounted for 87.4% of the county population in 2020.
American Indian or Alaskan Natives saw 68 fewer residents in 2020 compared to 2010. They made up 5.5% of the county population in 2020.
City populations
Princeton grew to a population of 4,819, an almost 2.6% increase from a total of 4,698 in 2010. The fastest growing racial demographic were residents who identified as two or more races, which increased by 203 people to 268 total, an almost 214% increase. Multiracial residents made up just over 6% of the total population in 2020.
Most racial demographics grew in population, but remain at roughly 1% or less than the total population, with the exception of residents identifying as Hispanic or Latino who made up 2.7% of the population in 2020, according to Census data.
The only racial demographic that shrank between 2010 and 2020 were residents who identified as white. The total population of white residents shrank by 167 people, though they still made up almost 91% of the population in 2020.
Milaca grew by 2.5% to a total of 3,021 residents from a 2010 population of 2,946, according to census data. The fastest growing racial demographic were residents who identified as two or more races. They gained 100 residents, a 208% increase, to 148 total. Multiracial residents made up just under 5% of the city population in 2020.
The number of residents identifying as Asian and Hispanic or Latino also grew somewhat, but remained about 1% or less of the population in 2020. The populations identifying as American Indian or Alaskan Natives, Black and white all saw decreases in numbers.
The number of white residents shrank the most with 104 (3.6%) fewer residents identifying as white in 2020 versus 2010, though white residents still made up 92.5% of the population in 2020. Black residents’ numbers shrank by one person and American Indian or Alaskan Native residents’ numbers shrank by five people. Black residents accounted for 0.4% of the population while American Indian or Alaskan Native residents made up 1.2% in 2020.
Foreston’s population increased by almost 5%, or 26 residents, to a total of 559 in 2020. The demographic of residents identifying as two or more races again grew the fastest, with an increase of 14 people, a 155.6% increase, to a total of 23 residents. Asian and white residents were the only other racial demographics to grow in Foreston. The population of Asian residents grew by a single person, to five total. In 2020 Asian residents accounted for almost 1% of the population. White residents’ numbers grew by 12 people to a total of 525, accounting for almost 94%.
The number of Black residents remained stagnant at one individual, or 0.2% of the population. The Hispanic or Latino population shrank by one person to a total of eight residents, or 1.4% of the population. The number of American Indian or Alaskan Native residents shrank by four individuals to a total of two residents, or 0.4% of the population.
Pease shrank by almost 2%, or four individuals, to a total of 238 residents. The population of people identifying as two or more races grew by eight individuals, to a total of nine, or 3.8% of the total population. The population of Black residents grew to a single person, or 0.4% of the total population. American Indian or Alaskan Native residents’ numbers grew from zero to three individuals, or 1.3% of the total population.
Residents identifying as Hispanic or Latino remained at four people, or 1.7% of the population.
Both Asian and white populations shrank in number between 2010 and 2020. The number of residents identifying as Asian decreased from two people to a single individual, or 0.4% of the population. The population of white residents shrank by 13 people to 224 total, but still made up about 94% of the population.
Bock’s total population shrank by 28 people (26%) to a total of 78 between 2010-2020. That reduction was reflected almost across the board in racial demographics, except residents who identified as two or more races, which remained stagnant at a single individual, or 1.3% of the 2020 population.
Zero Black, American Indian or Alaskan Native, Asian or Hispanic or Latino residents were reported in the 2020 census. Asian and Hispanic or Latino populations both shrank by two individuals. Neither Black nor American Indian or Alaskan Native residents were reported in the 2010 census data.
White residents also decreased by 25 individuals, a 24.5% decrease, to a total of 77 residents. They made up 98.2% of the population, an actual increase in the share of the population from 96% in 2010.
Townships
Greenbush, Milo, Bogus Brook, Milaca, Borgholm and Baldwin townships all grew in size between 2010-2020. Princeton Township was the only township to shrink in population, by 108 residents (1.2%).
Greenbush Township saw the slowest growth, with a net of only six additional residents (0.5%) to a total of 1,299. Baldwin Township grew the fastest by 365 residents (5.4%) to a total of 7,104. Princeton Township remains the largest, with 9,223 residents, while Greenbush remains the smallest at 1,299 residents in 2020.
Across all racial demographic lines, Princeton Township saw the largest swings in population, except the population of Asian-identifying residents, which grew fastest in Baldwin, an increase of 20 residents to 46 Asian residents total, versus Princeton Township’s increase of 18 Asian residents to a total of 120.
Residents who identified as two or more races were the fastest growing racial demographic in all the townships, seeing a three-digit percentage increase everywhere. The largest growth in population was 265 new multiracial residents in Princeton Township, bringing the total population of multiracial residents to 363, or 3.9% of the population in 2020. Baldwin Township also saw a large increase in multiracial residents with 189 additional people, which brought the total to 260 residents, or 3.7% of the population.
Bogus Brook Township has the largest share of multiracial residents as a percentage of the population. They made up 4.8% of the population in the township in 2020, with a total of 70 residents identifying as two or more races.
The full tables can be found at data.census.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.