At an early age, Alyssa Humphreys knew she wanted to be an engineer.
“I would look at stuff, take it apart, and try to make it better,” Humphreys said.
What Alyssa didn’t know is that growing up in an agriculture-based community would influence her future career decisions.
While she didn’t grow up on a farm, the 2019 Milaca High School graduate is deeply rooted in the agriculture community.
After graduation, Humphreys traded Milaca High School for South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota where she is studying agriculture and biosystems engineering with an emphasis on structural design.
“Ideally, I’d like to design agricultural structures,” Humphreys said.
“I like barn design and would like to work as an engineer putting up barns,” she said.
But for the past two years, Alyssa Humphreys has been designing something else: Her path towards earning the highest personal honor awarded by the Future Farmers of America (FFA).
Humphreys, a member of the Milaca FFA Chapter, received her American FFA Degree this October during the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Alyssa joined an elite group of FFA members in earning the award, which the FFA says is awarded to less than one in 154 FFA members nationwide.
According to the National FFA Organization’s website, “the American FFA Degree demonstrates the effort members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited throughout their FFA career. Recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence.”
Humphreys began her career in agriculture in ninth grade when Kent and Todd Hoffman of Hoffman Dairy were looking for help on the Hayland Township farm.
Alyssa was hired to feed calves.
“That’s where I learned about basic calf care,” she said.
Over time, Alyssa also learned to milk cows and cleaning stalls. Her one-time weekend job grew as Alyssa grew. By the time Alyssa was in high school she was working every night after school.
She was not only feeding calves, but she learned to milk cows and clean stalls.
Along the way, Alyssa had earned a number of FFA degrees. Then in 2020, she applied for proficiency in dairy production.
At the 2020 Virtual FFA Convention, she won first place.
With a state title in hand, Alyssa then took first place at the District 8 competition. That qualified her for nationals, where she earned gold after placing in the Top 8.
She achieved her pinnacle in October, earning the prestigious American FFA degree.
“I would have never been able to do it without all the experience and knowledge gained from working at Hoffman Dairy,” Alyssa said.
That included record-keeping and the tagging of cows, as well as vaccinating calves and operating milking machines.
Alyssa says she put in the time and worked hard while working to achieve her FFA goals.
The award is recognition for all the things I learned,” she said.
Now studying at South Dakota State, Alyssa is building on what she learned in Milaca at Hoffman Dairy.
She has worked at SDSU’s Dairy Research and Training facility, broadening her agriculture knowledge assisting in milking, treating cows and calves and feeding calves.
Alyssa said she’s become proficient in operating skid loaders and Bobcat, too.
She has taken a break from working in the barns at SDSU, however.
“College is hard enough without getting up at 4 a.m. to milk cows,” Alyssa said.
In the meantime, Alyssa has taken a job working as a student fundraiser at South Dakota State University’s Jackrabbit Philanthropy Center.
She’s on target to graduate in 2023, with her sights set on helping build her first barn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.