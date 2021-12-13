A Milaca man facing seven counts of arson stemming from a series of fires in the Milaca, Bock and Ogilvie areas in April is now accused of setting a fire near Bock in July.
David Goebel, 18, of Milaca, is accused of setting six wildfires in Kanabec, Isanti, and Mille Lacs counties on Wednesday, July 21. In Mille Lacs County, Goebel has been charged with wildfire arson in connection with a fire in the area of 170th Street and 55th Avenue (County Road 124) northeast of the Bock city limits.
The Minnesota DNR Forestry field station in Mora responded to several wildfires along 421st Avenue on July 21 that eventually crossed into Mille Lacs County.
A firefighter observed Goebel near the scene of the fire on an ATV that was pulling a boat. The firefighter recognized Goebel due to his alleged involvement with four intentionally lit wildfires on three different dates in April, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
Information and photos taken by the firefighter tied Goebel to the area of the fires. Two witness accounts also placed Goebel near the scene. Goebel was arrested after an interview with investigators on July 23, the complaint states.
In that interview, Goebel allegedly admitted to setting the fires with a small cigarette lighter. Investigators said Goebel told them he sets fires because it helps him cope with stress and it makes him feel better.
In addition to the fire in the Bock area on July 21, Goebel was connected to three fires on 421st Avenue in Kanabec County, one fire on 130th Avenue at Delta Street in Kanabec County, and a fire on 421st Avenue in Isanti County.
According to the criminal complaint, Goebel allegedly started a series of grass fires in April. Goebel was charged as a juvenile (his 18th birthday was on June 29) in Mille Lacs County with four felony counts of wildfire arson for the April incidents. In Kanabec County, Goebel was charged with three felony counts of wildfire arson. Each count has a maximum sentence of a $10,000 fine and/or five years in prison, as does the new charge filed on Nov. 22.
Goebel allegedly started fires on April 4 and April 15. He is accused of setting two fires on April 17.
At about 12:15 a.m. on April 17, a deputy observed a grass fire south of Bock in the vicinity of the 5000 block of 140th Street. While at the scene of the fire, the deputy noted that he was passed by a vehicle that had been in the area of other grass fires. The deputy made contact with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as Goebel. After questioning by the deputy, Goebel admitted to the deputy that he had set two fires, as well as several others in the Milaca and Bock areas on April 4 and April 15.
