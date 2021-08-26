A conflict over road signs appears to have Princeton Township residents questioning the motives of elected officials.
The Princeton Township boardroom was filled Aug. 17 as residents came to address board members over a conflict relating to the placement of signs by a local resident.
Speakers addressed the board following an incident July 22, when ex-supervisor Greg Anderson was charged with allegedly assaulting Township Board members and staff while they removed signs on 107th Avenue near the intersection with Highway 95.
Emily Hanson, who was the primary speaker during the meeting, demanded to know why the board members removed the signs and questioned if the board had violated open meeting laws. Hanson, who is a former Princeton resident and Anderson’s niece, also accused board members of destroying property, theft and trespassing during her speech at the meeting and asked why they removed the signs themselves, instead of calling sheriff deputies to remove them.
State statute grants the township jurisdiction over town roads, which allows the township to remove unauthorized signs, according to District Traffic Engineer Kenneth Hansen.
Hanson asked if the township performed a reflectivity test on the signs that were removed. Chairman Eugene Stoeckel said no reflectivity test has been done, because it was too expensive. Instead, the township passed a schedule for regularly replacing signs.
The policy, passed in 2020 and available on the township’s website, states that its purpose is to assure compliance with retro-reflectivity requirements by replacing the signs on a schedule based on their expected useful life. The policy also specifies the township will remove signs deemed unnecessary, stating that extra signs can reduce necessary signs’ effectiveness and pose an extra financial burden on the township.
Attached to the policy is a memo from Township Engineer Todd McLouth dated May 22, 2019, in which he explains the Minnesota Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices considers fewer signs to be more effective at controlling traffic.
Hanson also accused the board of violating Minnesota Open Meeting law, because three of the board members, constituting a quorum, were informed of the removal of the signs prior to their removal.
State open meeting laws requires meetings of a governmental body, where a quorum of members are present, be noted publicly and open to the public to attend. The public also must be able to access relevant materials, according to a 2017 brief from the research department of the Minnesota House of Representatives. However, there are some exceptions for discussion of topics, such as labor negotiations and employee evaluations.
If members of a public body hold a series of meetings that are attended by less than the quorum of the body with the intent to undercut the open meeting law requirements, that could be illegal, depending on the facts of the case, according to the research brief.
Whether or not a meeting violates open meeting laws varies depending on how many members are present and factors such as if they are discussing matters related to a specific governing body and if the meeting members were capable of exercising decision-making powers, according to the brief.
The law also specifically allows town board members to perform on-site inspections if the town has no other staff able to perform the duties and the board is essentially acting in staff capacity — and they make a good faith effort to provide notice of the inspections to media who have filed a written request, according to the research brief.
Part of what appears to have prompted the tense meeting was an ongoing conflict between the town board and Anderson. Anderson has paid for his own road signs that he has placed near town roads. Those signs were removed at least once before for being too similar to authorized road signs. State statute prohibits any unauthorized sign that may resemble official road signs from being installed.
In response, Anderson added placards that said “not official” to the signs and reinstalled them. He said, in a separate interview, he was told by a lawyer that the signs were legal because they were on his property and because he had attached the “not official” placards.
However, Minnesota Department of Transportation officials dispute that interpretation.
“The Statute clearly defines no person shall place an unauthorized sign which purports to be or is an imitation of or resembles an official traffic-control device,” Hansen wrote in an email. “Placing an unauthorized speed limit regulatory sign or pedestrian warning sign along the highway/roadway where it is visible to the traveling public will violate this statute. The signs that were placed in Princeton Township where the same size, shape, color, and message as a standard official highway sign where a driver may become confused, with or without a small ‘not official’ plaque.”
The incident
On July 22 township staff, including Supervisor Bill Whitcomb, removed those signs again. When Anderson heard them removing the signs he went to investigate, he said.
What followed is an incident that resulted in Anderson being charged with fifth-degree assault, though he denied that he attacked anyone.
The criminal complaint states that Anderson called law enforcement first, to report that his signs were being stolen. Later Whitcomb called to report he was being assaulted by Anderson, according to the complaint.
Anderson allegedly drove his truck onto the ramps of the trailer, blocking a skid steer that was being used to remove the signs from exiting. He then allegedly attempted to open the door to the skid steer and “get at” the driver, according to the complaint. Whitcomb then allegedly drove the truck with the trailer forward far enough to open the way for the skid steer to get off the trailer.
Anderson then purportedly knocked the phone from Whitcomb’s hands multiple times and struck him and another man with one of the signs, according to the complaint.
In a phone interview Anderson said that did not happen. He claims he drove up and climbed onto the trailer to tell the driver of the skid steer to stop trespassing on his land. The operator then allegedly began lifting the pinching attachment on the skid steer, while Anderson’s leg was caught. Anderson then opened the door to the skid to force it to stop moving, he said.
Anderson then began picking up signs after the skid steer left the trailer, he said. He claims Whitcomb then drove forward with the truck and trailer while he was picking up the signs, causing him to fall prone to the trailer. Anderson indicated that throughout this he feared for his life.
He then got down and purportedly attempted to speak to Whitcomb while he was in the cab of the truck. At that point, Whitcomb supposedly began shouting for Anderson not to hit him and feigned being struck by him, Anderson said.
Anderson claimed that Whitcomb and the other staff attempted to set him up.
“They got to be held accountable for something, because they apparently planned this,” Anderson said.
A brief video taken by Whitcomb shows the skid loader removing one sign from near the intersection of 107th Avenue and Highway 95. In the video two men can be seen walking down the road between the end of a trailer and a second truck parked a short distance behind it. One man appears to get into the second truck and drive it toward the back of the trailer, revealing a third truck, while a fourth pickup turns off of Highway 95 onto 107th Avenue. The third and fourth trucks are momentarily blocked from the camera’s view as the second truck and the skid loader both approach the rear end of the trailer.
As the skid loader drops a road sign on the trailer and turns away, the fourth truck can briefly be seen slowing down alongside the third truck. The camera then swings away, apparently showing Whitcomb closing the door on the truck with the trailer and walking around the front of the cab. The video then ends.
