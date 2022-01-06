Year in Review

The year 2021 featured many ups and down as the Union-Times take a look back at the top headlines from last year’s editions in reverse chronological order. 

Jan. 7

Union-Times looks back at 2020’s top headlines; MDH takes regulatory action against King Sparrow in Milaca; Princeton Girl Scouts provide aid in time of need.   

Jan. 14

Princeton city leaders take oaths; County board gets COVID-19 numbers update; MnDOT installs Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe 1855 Reservation boundary signs on roads; Mille Lacs County Board OKs change in probation; Historical society explores glass photo negatives. 

Jan. 21

First National Bank of Milaca names new president; Princeton city leaders get ready for adminstrator interviews; Princeton area non-profits team up for sweepstakes; Light Up Princeton is a huge community success. 

Jan. 28

Princeton education leaders review survey; Superintendent has optimistic message regarding pandemic; Coborn’s Superstore, Princeton Public Utilities dedicate fast charger station; Union-Times recognizes businesses for their service; Mille Lacs County gets hundreds of calls about Reservation boundary signs; Princeton Cub Scouts compete in annual Pinewood Derby.

Feb. 4

Mille Lacs County administrator submits resignation; Princeton area non-profits team up for sweepstakes; Mixed media for mixed feelings; Princeton close to hiring administrator; Milaca mayor questions county’s local sales tax. 

Feb. 11

Michele McPherson hired as Princeton city administrator; Pack of cigarettes stolen after vehicle crashes into store; County discusses Oman’s resignation; Princeton, Milaca schools near full vaccination; Baking macarons from the heart.

Feb. 18 

Beating victim required multiple surgeries; 1,000!; Milaca students return to the classroom after distance learning; Princeton Schools: Superintendent to make recommendation on reviving bond referendum.

Feb. 25

Board hears update on school referendum; Morning on Mille Lacs Lake; Veterans memorial eyes 2021 completion; Murder charge filed against driver in fatal Onamia crash; Teens invited to get-together at Rec Park. 

March 4

Band director Garber retiring after 34 years; Township Day on Tuesday, March 9 features meetings, annual elections; Would you like to build a snowman?; Injury inspires Princeton teen to found soccer camp. 

March 11 

Family history uncovered during the pandemic; Princeton business expo goes virtual; Sno-Coming royalty; Training firefighters make quick fire response.

March 18

Over $1M cut from Milaca Schools in ‘right-sizing’; Tiger wrestlers earn first trip to state; Mystery chemical threatens city wastewater plant; Spectacle Lake home destroyed by fire. 

March 25

Court hears 1855 reservation boundary issue; Grant to Princeton helps fund industrial park connection; Milaca’s state tournament mat man; ‘Zany’ store offers unique pets. 

April 1

Milaca bans cargo containers as structures; The price to pay; Honoring one of their own; She Shed: Somewhat modern, somewhat rustic- and a lot in between. 

April 8

PHS students to receive mental health first aid; Mille Lacs had no COVID deaths in March; Easter: Behind the mask.

April 15

Princeton Schools considers keeping two-tier busing; County replaces administrator with new role of coordinator; Pizza goes mobile. 

April 22

Civic Center Park getting new playground; Milaca Library clean-up is in the books; In time of need, drone is a watchful eye over Mille Lacs; Milaca woman killed in head-on crash on Highway 23 in Foley. 

April 29 

Milaca approves street repairs south of Teal’s; Kindergarten celebrates Earth Day; Juvenile arrested for setting arson fires; Princeton property values growing, shifting property taxes; Housing market is sizzling hot in Sherburne County’s townships.

May 6

Over 100 saintly relics to visit Milaca; Milaca prom goes ‘Into the Woods’; Princeton hosts socially distanced grand march; We ain’t gonna till it. 

May 13

M Health Fairview supports virtual care, Milaca does not; Rhythm on the Rum returning to Milaca in June; Treasures of the church; Lawmakers seek end to restrictions, emergency powers. 

May 20 

Sherburne Village remains in Baldwin Township for now; Milaca seniors to ‘change the future’; Building a native flower box; Teachers of the year followed passion after initial careers. 

May 27

Princeton’s Boys of ‘51 are returning home; Resilience and teamwork mark 2021 graduates; Arrest made after standoff, death threats; Milaca Building Center, Foley Lumber sold.

June 3

Remembering the fallen; None injured in May 25 house fire; Local farm teaches about alpacas; Woman dies in Mille Lacs County crash. 

June 10

‘One of the most adaptable classes that has graduated, ever’; K-9 Yazz honored by law enforcement; County auditor-treasurer resigns.

June 17

Mona Mitchell celebrating 100th birthday this weekend; Six new ambassadors crowned; Old Shopko sold; Rhythm on the Rum goes marching on. 

June 24

Milaca woman sues sheriff over right to bear arms; The Alumni band marches on; Freedom group attends county board; Remembering Skar; Bridging the gaps on new trail. 

July 1

Pandemic challenges local artists; Deluge brings relief during dry spell; Drought cancels Pease Fourth of July; Independence Day celebrations move forward. 

July 8

Milaca implements body-worn cameras; A warm Independence Day; Mille Lacs Island Resort evacuated; Talks of new jail continue. 

July 15

Mom charged with murder after 1-year-old left in vehicle for hours; Strum along the Rum at Rec Fest; Days of fun kick off in Foreston; Milaca Hall of Fame to induct 8 new members. 

July 22

Mille Lacs County sees budget shortfall; New archery range to open in Milaca; Rum River blend. 

July 29

Home explosion leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; ‘Heroes’ pull victim from burning home following explosion; Kids confront tragedy with lemonade; Ex-supervisor arrested after conflict over signs.

Aug. 5

Celebrating 130 years; Classic circus entertains Princeton; CDC advises masks for vaccinated; Sheriff’s office seeking van from Foreston hit-and-run.

Aug. 12

Minnesota Supreme Court agrees to review indemnification lawsuit by sheriff and county attorney; No flyers at Milaca fly-in; Princeton centenarian blessed by pope turns 102; Princeton police to get body-worn cameras. 

Aug. 19

The folks behind the county fair; 130th year of the Mille Lacs County Fair; Vaccination rate in Mille Lacs County at saturation level; Milaca highlights local musicians Aug. 21. 

Aug. 26

A sign of the time; Celebrating local talent; Princeton author pens new book about the Bible; Mille Lacs County holds first budget planning session. 

Sept. 2

How much is that doggie in the squad car?; Protesters oppose vaccine mandates in Princeton; Princeton man killed in shooting; Community health board meets, update on COVID given. 

Sept. 9

20 years on, local soldiers reflect on 9/11 and Afghanistan; Students return to class in Milaca and Princeton; First two of eight Milaca High School hall of fame inductees

Sept. 16

County continues to whittle down budget and levy; A Great Day for Service; Princeton School Board talks return to school; Round two: Milaca Hall of Fame inductees. 

Sept. 23

Biracial, multiracial demographics fastest growing group in Mille Lacs County; Baldwin Fire Department open house; Minnesota ‘rice’; Two more inductees in the Milaca hall of fame.

Sept. 30

Princeton sets 11% prelim levy raise; Princeton wins Pizza Bowl for third year running; Chamber’s OktoberFeast makes debut Saturday with family fun for all; Round four of the Milaca Hall of Fame inductees. 

Oct. 7

County approves 2022 preliminary tax levy; Local schools celebrate homecoming; ‘Bands that don’t suck’; Princeton School levy to increase by 2.85%.

Oct. 14

Mille Lacs County considered cuts to library funding; First-time conference champs; Princeton school board discusses goals; Sherburne County preliminary tax levy; New owners re-brand car wash as Dusty’s.

Oct. 21

The million pop top challenge; Ambulance with patient hit by vehicle in Milaca; Mille Lacs County looking at greater security in courthouse; A future Milaca firefighter?. 

Oct. 28

Runners see power of bartering; Two referendum questions on ballot Nov. 2 in Princeton School District; Cinderella. 

Nov. 4

Mille Lacs continues to mull over 24% levy increase; Shrek; Vintage telegraph returns to the Great Northern Depot.

Nov. 11

Princeton school bond referendum questions fail; State supreme Court to hear Milaca           restaurateur’s appeal; Her name is Cinderella; A little guy with a big heart. 

Nov. 18

Four boys stayed back when Guard unit activated for Korea; Thank you for your service!; Veteran encourages PHS students to ‘Seize the Day’; Milaca dedicates its veterans memorial to all who have served. 

Nov. 25

Local liquor store sales strong in 2020 COVID year; Cause of house explosion inconclusive; Carl the Camel returns; Indemnification lawsuit oral arguments to be held on; Ground breaks on road. 

Dec. 2

Milaca property declared a hazardous building; Mille Lacs solid waste fee increases; Let there be light!; Highway state aid may help with County budget woes. 

Dec. 9

City of Milaca, owner agree on property clean-up; Alleged arsonist facing additional criminal charges; Woman sets fire in Princeton apartment, arson charges filed; Light it Up!; The net of immigration.

Dec. 16

County tax levy increase cut to 16.1 percent; Developer discusses utility extension assistance; Playing Santa with Santas.

Dec. 23

Barn-building next for FFA top award winner; Shopping with a cop; Milaca city council approves decrease in 2022 levy.

Dec. 30

Tax levies increase in Princeton, decline in Milaca; $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Milaca is claimed; Princeton man dies in crash on Highway 95; Christmas comes early. 

