The year 2021 featured many ups and down as the Union-Times take a look back at the top headlines from last year’s editions in reverse chronological order.
Jan. 7
Union-Times looks back at 2020’s top headlines; MDH takes regulatory action against King Sparrow in Milaca; Princeton Girl Scouts provide aid in time of need.
Jan. 14
Princeton city leaders take oaths; County board gets COVID-19 numbers update; MnDOT installs Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe 1855 Reservation boundary signs on roads; Mille Lacs County Board OKs change in probation; Historical society explores glass photo negatives.
Jan. 21
First National Bank of Milaca names new president; Princeton city leaders get ready for adminstrator interviews; Princeton area non-profits team up for sweepstakes; Light Up Princeton is a huge community success.
Jan. 28
Princeton education leaders review survey; Superintendent has optimistic message regarding pandemic; Coborn’s Superstore, Princeton Public Utilities dedicate fast charger station; Union-Times recognizes businesses for their service; Mille Lacs County gets hundreds of calls about Reservation boundary signs; Princeton Cub Scouts compete in annual Pinewood Derby.
Feb. 4
Mille Lacs County administrator submits resignation; Princeton area non-profits team up for sweepstakes; Mixed media for mixed feelings; Princeton close to hiring administrator; Milaca mayor questions county’s local sales tax.
Feb. 11
Michele McPherson hired as Princeton city administrator; Pack of cigarettes stolen after vehicle crashes into store; County discusses Oman’s resignation; Princeton, Milaca schools near full vaccination; Baking macarons from the heart.
Feb. 18
Beating victim required multiple surgeries; 1,000!; Milaca students return to the classroom after distance learning; Princeton Schools: Superintendent to make recommendation on reviving bond referendum.
Feb. 25
Board hears update on school referendum; Morning on Mille Lacs Lake; Veterans memorial eyes 2021 completion; Murder charge filed against driver in fatal Onamia crash; Teens invited to get-together at Rec Park.
March 4
Band director Garber retiring after 34 years; Township Day on Tuesday, March 9 features meetings, annual elections; Would you like to build a snowman?; Injury inspires Princeton teen to found soccer camp.
March 11
Family history uncovered during the pandemic; Princeton business expo goes virtual; Sno-Coming royalty; Training firefighters make quick fire response.
March 18
Over $1M cut from Milaca Schools in ‘right-sizing’; Tiger wrestlers earn first trip to state; Mystery chemical threatens city wastewater plant; Spectacle Lake home destroyed by fire.
March 25
Court hears 1855 reservation boundary issue; Grant to Princeton helps fund industrial park connection; Milaca’s state tournament mat man; ‘Zany’ store offers unique pets.
April 1
Milaca bans cargo containers as structures; The price to pay; Honoring one of their own; She Shed: Somewhat modern, somewhat rustic- and a lot in between.
April 8
PHS students to receive mental health first aid; Mille Lacs had no COVID deaths in March; Easter: Behind the mask.
April 15
Princeton Schools considers keeping two-tier busing; County replaces administrator with new role of coordinator; Pizza goes mobile.
April 22
Civic Center Park getting new playground; Milaca Library clean-up is in the books; In time of need, drone is a watchful eye over Mille Lacs; Milaca woman killed in head-on crash on Highway 23 in Foley.
April 29
Milaca approves street repairs south of Teal’s; Kindergarten celebrates Earth Day; Juvenile arrested for setting arson fires; Princeton property values growing, shifting property taxes; Housing market is sizzling hot in Sherburne County’s townships.
May 6
Over 100 saintly relics to visit Milaca; Milaca prom goes ‘Into the Woods’; Princeton hosts socially distanced grand march; We ain’t gonna till it.
May 13
M Health Fairview supports virtual care, Milaca does not; Rhythm on the Rum returning to Milaca in June; Treasures of the church; Lawmakers seek end to restrictions, emergency powers.
May 20
Sherburne Village remains in Baldwin Township for now; Milaca seniors to ‘change the future’; Building a native flower box; Teachers of the year followed passion after initial careers.
May 27
Princeton’s Boys of ‘51 are returning home; Resilience and teamwork mark 2021 graduates; Arrest made after standoff, death threats; Milaca Building Center, Foley Lumber sold.
June 3
Remembering the fallen; None injured in May 25 house fire; Local farm teaches about alpacas; Woman dies in Mille Lacs County crash.
June 10
‘One of the most adaptable classes that has graduated, ever’; K-9 Yazz honored by law enforcement; County auditor-treasurer resigns.
June 17
Mona Mitchell celebrating 100th birthday this weekend; Six new ambassadors crowned; Old Shopko sold; Rhythm on the Rum goes marching on.
June 24
Milaca woman sues sheriff over right to bear arms; The Alumni band marches on; Freedom group attends county board; Remembering Skar; Bridging the gaps on new trail.
July 1
Pandemic challenges local artists; Deluge brings relief during dry spell; Drought cancels Pease Fourth of July; Independence Day celebrations move forward.
July 8
Milaca implements body-worn cameras; A warm Independence Day; Mille Lacs Island Resort evacuated; Talks of new jail continue.
July 15
Mom charged with murder after 1-year-old left in vehicle for hours; Strum along the Rum at Rec Fest; Days of fun kick off in Foreston; Milaca Hall of Fame to induct 8 new members.
July 22
Mille Lacs County sees budget shortfall; New archery range to open in Milaca; Rum River blend.
July 29
Home explosion leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; ‘Heroes’ pull victim from burning home following explosion; Kids confront tragedy with lemonade; Ex-supervisor arrested after conflict over signs.
Aug. 5
Celebrating 130 years; Classic circus entertains Princeton; CDC advises masks for vaccinated; Sheriff’s office seeking van from Foreston hit-and-run.
Aug. 12
Minnesota Supreme Court agrees to review indemnification lawsuit by sheriff and county attorney; No flyers at Milaca fly-in; Princeton centenarian blessed by pope turns 102; Princeton police to get body-worn cameras.
Aug. 19
The folks behind the county fair; 130th year of the Mille Lacs County Fair; Vaccination rate in Mille Lacs County at saturation level; Milaca highlights local musicians Aug. 21.
Aug. 26
A sign of the time; Celebrating local talent; Princeton author pens new book about the Bible; Mille Lacs County holds first budget planning session.
Sept. 2
How much is that doggie in the squad car?; Protesters oppose vaccine mandates in Princeton; Princeton man killed in shooting; Community health board meets, update on COVID given.
Sept. 9
20 years on, local soldiers reflect on 9/11 and Afghanistan; Students return to class in Milaca and Princeton; First two of eight Milaca High School hall of fame inductees
Sept. 16
County continues to whittle down budget and levy; A Great Day for Service; Princeton School Board talks return to school; Round two: Milaca Hall of Fame inductees.
Sept. 23
Biracial, multiracial demographics fastest growing group in Mille Lacs County; Baldwin Fire Department open house; Minnesota ‘rice’; Two more inductees in the Milaca hall of fame.
Sept. 30
Princeton sets 11% prelim levy raise; Princeton wins Pizza Bowl for third year running; Chamber’s OktoberFeast makes debut Saturday with family fun for all; Round four of the Milaca Hall of Fame inductees.
Oct. 7
County approves 2022 preliminary tax levy; Local schools celebrate homecoming; ‘Bands that don’t suck’; Princeton School levy to increase by 2.85%.
Oct. 14
Mille Lacs County considered cuts to library funding; First-time conference champs; Princeton school board discusses goals; Sherburne County preliminary tax levy; New owners re-brand car wash as Dusty’s.
Oct. 21
The million pop top challenge; Ambulance with patient hit by vehicle in Milaca; Mille Lacs County looking at greater security in courthouse; A future Milaca firefighter?.
Oct. 28
Runners see power of bartering; Two referendum questions on ballot Nov. 2 in Princeton School District; Cinderella.
Nov. 4
Mille Lacs continues to mull over 24% levy increase; Shrek; Vintage telegraph returns to the Great Northern Depot.
Nov. 11
Princeton school bond referendum questions fail; State supreme Court to hear Milaca restaurateur’s appeal; Her name is Cinderella; A little guy with a big heart.
Nov. 18
Four boys stayed back when Guard unit activated for Korea; Thank you for your service!; Veteran encourages PHS students to ‘Seize the Day’; Milaca dedicates its veterans memorial to all who have served.
Nov. 25
Local liquor store sales strong in 2020 COVID year; Cause of house explosion inconclusive; Carl the Camel returns; Indemnification lawsuit oral arguments to be held on; Ground breaks on road.
Dec. 2
Milaca property declared a hazardous building; Mille Lacs solid waste fee increases; Let there be light!; Highway state aid may help with County budget woes.
Dec. 9
City of Milaca, owner agree on property clean-up; Alleged arsonist facing additional criminal charges; Woman sets fire in Princeton apartment, arson charges filed; Light it Up!; The net of immigration.
Dec. 16
County tax levy increase cut to 16.1 percent; Developer discusses utility extension assistance; Playing Santa with Santas.
Dec. 23
Barn-building next for FFA top award winner; Shopping with a cop; Milaca city council approves decrease in 2022 levy.
Dec. 30
Tax levies increase in Princeton, decline in Milaca; $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Milaca is claimed; Princeton man dies in crash on Highway 95; Christmas comes early.
