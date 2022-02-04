The 2022 session of the Minnesota State Legislature convened Monday, Jan. 31, with some official ceremony and the beginning of debates over a vast array of priorities, policies and programs on state leaders’ agendas.
A major focus from day one will be the state’s projected $7.7 billion budget surplus for the biennium that ends June 30, 2023. To no one’s surprise, what to do with that large amount of money has many suggestions and requests.
Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a series of programs and projects that could be funded, from tax rebate checks to Minnesotans of $175 to $350, to a bonding bill that would spend $2.73 billion on a wide variety of infrastructure projects throughout the state, and a long list of public safety, education, economic and human service projects.
While the surplus is widely viewed as good news for the state, lawmakers still offer caution.
Republican State Rep. Sondra Erickson, who represents Mille Lacs County and Dist. 15A, says the surplus requires careful attention. Erickson said, “Even with the projected $7.75 billion surplus, spending the projected surplus needs careful attention because we do not know if this kind of surplus will continue into other biennia. We cannot deficit spend like the federal government so any increases to base funding must be affordable in the future.”
State Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) said, “The $7.7 billion surplus means Minnesotans are being highly overtaxed. Taxpayers should be getting refunds in the thousands, not just hundreds like the ‘Walz Checks’ recently proposed by the governor. It also long overdue to provide 100% exemption from Social Security taxes for Minnesota’s seniors.” Mathews represents Dist. 15 which includes all Mille Lacs County.
Unemployment fund
One use for the funds that is receiving bipartisan support from legislators and the governor is to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance program. According to the governor’s proposal, the benefits were a lifeline for Minnesota workers and their families during the pandemic, providing more than $14 billion in cash assistance to nearly 900,000 workers.
The governor’s budget makes a one-time investment of $2.73 billion to replenish the UI Trust Fund, which will prevent pandemic-related tax increases for businesses that were negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Rep. Erickson also said replenishing the fund is essential. Businesses need relief from the state to pay back the debt of over a billion to the UI trust fund.
Both the Republican and DFL leadership have included that as a priority for the session.
Republicans are also proposing permanent tax cuts, including eliminating the income tax on Social Security payments.
Rep. Erickson proposed tax relief such as elimination of state income tax on Social Security and increasing the property tax homestead credit known as the exclusion.
Public safety
Concern over growing incidents of violent crime is another topic that is high on both party’s list. Rep. Erickson said she supports numerous solutions to reverse the violent crime trend by keeping dangerous offenders off the streets and holding the criminal justice system accountable.
“Ensuring the safety of our communities is critical. We will focus this session on addressing our state’s rise in crime by providing strong support for law enforcement,” Sen. Mathews said.
Gov. Walz also included public safety concerns in his proposals. “Increased violent crime is a threat to thriving communities across Minnesota. Effective violent crime strategies must employ a coordinated approach of prevention, intervention, and enforcement. This proposal will leverage forensic science to identify perpetrators of violence and clear the innocent, use analytics to strategically identify those committing violent crimes, and leverage partnerships to investigate violent crimes. Critical resource gaps currently exist in some of our most challenges communities.
Education
Education issues are also prevalent among all legislative caucuses.
“Parents play a key role in our children’s education, and we will back the parents. Distance learning has greatly affected our children’s education, and we must work to keep kids in the classroom,” Mathews said.
Rep. Erickson said she sees expansion of parental rights in children’s education as necessary and the need to focus on literacy and reading to recover lost learning
She also prioritizes “eliminating local education levies that affect property taxes such as that for safe schools and making the state pay total cost; taking over more of special education costs so cross-subsidy is reduced; ensuring that new social studies standards are not adopted until more revisions made so standards and benchmarks do not promote anti-American ideas by dividing students by race or gender.”
Mathews and his fellow Senate Republicans offered similar comments in their legislative priority statement, keying in on the closure of schools due to COVID. “Parents, overnight, became teachers for their children. The stress of working from home, managing your kids’ distance learning, and trying to stay safe in a pandemic was exhausting for them,” Sen. Roger Chamberlain (R-Lino Lakes) said. Chamberlain is chair of the Senate Education Committee. “This year, we will keep our education policies simple and get schools back to the basics: meeting reading and math scores. Too many kids are still behind from COVID learning loss. That needs to be our school’s top priority,” he said.
Republicans propose increasing transparency and accountability in school to the parents, and empowering parents to be active partners in their child’s education. “Parents have seen what is happening in the classroom because that classroom was the kitchen table. And they didn’t like what they saw. We will empower parents as informed advocates and partners to ensure kids are meeting their educational goals and get future generations on the Right Track,” Chamberlain said.
Gov. Walz and Lt. Gov. Flanagan propose investing an additional 2% on the general education formula and reducing cross subsidies for special education and English language learners, providing flexible aid to gives school districts and charter schools the decision-making power to meet the unique needs of each student and school. The Walz-Flanagan budget creates educator pathways to address teacher shortages and recruit teachers of color and Indigenous teachers; establishes a Statewide Teacher Mentoring Program to support and improve experiences of professional educators; and expands the Grow Your Own Teacher Training Programs to increase access to opportunities for people of color and Indigenous people to pursue a career in teaching.
Bonding bill
Many other proposals will come before the legislature, including a potential bonding bill. The governor’s proposal has a price tag of $2.73 billion Local Jobs and Projects Plan Tuesday. It includes $2 billion in general obligation bonds, $276 million in General Fund spending and $250 million in appropriation bonds.
The governor said, “In 2020, we passed the largest jobs bill in state history, investing in the projects that local communities told us matter most to them. Now, with Minnesota’s strong economic outlook, we have an opportunity to make even more progress,” Walz said in a statement.
Mille Lacs area issues
Rep. Erickson had several other items on her list, including a local issue for the Lake Mille Lacs area. She urged forgiveness of the 2017 loans to businesses located in and near Lake Mille Lacs that begin to come due in 2022. Those loans came from the state because of DNR’s closing lake to walleye fishing in 2015, she explained.
Erickson said she is also interested in preserving medical freedom, so decisions are made between patient and doctor only. She also said she wants to see added safeguard to preserving election integrity, such as enacting Voter ID, verifying new registrations before ballots are counted, disallowing ballot harvesting, increasing penalties for voter fraud, and prohibiting cities from hosting ‘pop-up’ sites outside of the regular early voting locations in cities or counties. She also said she wants to see clarification that cities may not under any circumstances violate Minnesota’s Constitution by trying to adopt illegal immigrant voting.
