A $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Milaca has been claimed.
In January 2021, the annual Minnesota Millionaire Raffle was drawn.
The winning ticket was sold at the Holiday Station store at 410 Tenth Ave. S.E. in Milaca.
The winner stepped forward on December 19, according to officials with the Minnesota State Lottery. The deadline for claiming the winnings is January 1, 2022, one year after the winning ticket was drawn.
The winner was not identified by the Minnesota State Lottery.
In May of 2021 the Minnesota Legislature approved legislation allowing lottery winners to remain anonymous. Gov. Tim Walz signed the measure into law.
As of Monday, Dec. 27, there remained an unclaimed $100,000 Minnesota Millionaire Raffle ticket that was sold at a Kwik Trip store in Sartell, according to the Minnesota State Lottery.
Last month, on November 11, two $50,000 winning tickets from the $50 CASH game were sold at the Kwik Trip store in Milaca.
In Princeton, a Big Extra player won $25,000 on a ticket purchased at the Circle 9 Marathon station store in Princeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.