Santa Let there be light
Santa Claus raises his arms to signal the lighting of the community Christmas tree in Milaca’s Alfred Olson Park on Friday, November 26. Theday after Thanksgiving signaled the start of the holiday celebration season in Milaca, with tree lighting, horse-drawn wagon rides through downtown, an on-street hotdish contest, campfires and the roasting of marshmallows, as well as the singing of Christmas carols.

 

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

