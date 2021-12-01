Santa Claus raises his arms to signal the lighting of the community Christmas tree in Milaca’s Alfred Olson Park on Friday, November 26. Theday after Thanksgiving signaled the start of the holiday celebration season in Milaca, with tree lighting, horse-drawn wagon rides through downtown, an on-street hotdish contest, campfires and the roasting of marshmallows, as well as the singing of Christmas carols.
