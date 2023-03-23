MILLE LACS COUNTY- The dismembered remains of a 25-year-old Isle man were found in a storage tote in a shoreline ditch along Mille Lacs Lake in Kathio Township on Tuesday, March 21.
Bradley Weyaus, 21 of Isle, is being held in Mille Lacs County Jail on charges of second degree murder. Weyaus was apprehended March 21 on a rural property in northern Mille Lacs County.
The remains of Rodney Pendegayosh Jr. were discovered at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 in the 14200 block of Twilight Road by county maintenance workers, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton.
Inside the tote were the body of the victim, the victim’s severed foot, and evidence related to a crime scene- an apartment on Main Street in Isle, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court. The tote was bound with bungee cords and heavy industrial tape
The Pendegayosh appeared to have been shot in the chest and throat with a shotgun using buckshot shotgun shells as ammunition, the complaint states.
Evidence led investigators to an Isle apartment where they found several areas of carpet removed from the floor of the residence. In multiple trash bags in a dumpster outside the apartment, investigators found several pieces of blood-stained carpet, the complaint states. Also in the trash bags were Pendegayosh’s identification card and a receipt from a local hardware store that recorded the purchase of tools, including a knife and a tool sharpener. Rubber gloves, a black mask, industrial tape and a box of 12 gauge shotgun shells were also included on the receipt, the complaint states. Some items noted on the receipt were located in the tote containing Pendegayosh’s body, according to the complaint.
The homicide investigation revealed that the sealed storage tote existed on March 19 -two days prior to the victim’s body being discovered, according to the criminal complaint.
Two women (Female 1, female 2) had come to the Isle apartment after Weyaus requested a ride from female 1 so he could purchase a white Saturn.
Before leaving the apartment to purchase the Saturn, female 2 helped Weyaus remove from the apartment a storage tote wrapped in bungee cords and industrial tape. The storage container was placed in female 1’s vehicle, the complaint states.
The three drove to female 1’s residence in Wahkon. The container was unloaded and left outside of the residence, the complaint states. The three then went to purchase the Saturn. Following the transaction, Weyaus and the women went their separate ways. The Saturn was involved in a pursuit by law enforcement that would lead to Weyaus’ arrest on the day Pendegayosh’s body was recovered on the west side of Mille Lacs Lake, the complaint states.
At about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 when investigators were in route to the Kathio Township crime scene, an investigator observed Weyaus’ white Saturn near the location of the abandoned storage container.
With emergency lights on, the investigator approached Weyaus’ vehicle. Instead of pulling off to the side of the road for the emergency vehicle, Weyaus allegedly accelerated away from the vehicle at a high rate of speed, the complaint states. The investigator request back-up and initiated a pursuit of the vehicle.
The investigator terminated the pursuit near the location of the container. Other officers continued the pursuit.
The Saturn was located on a rural property near Southport Road in Mille Lacs County. The rural property had several building on it.
Weyaus was found hiding in one of the buildings, the complaint states. Weyaus was taken into custody on four outstanding warrants as well as fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
Law enforcement recovered at the scene of Weyaus’ arrest two duffel bags containing a hammer, hacksaw, and industrial tape, the complaint states. Inside Weyaus’ vehicle officers found a spent shotgun shell.
Weyaus was charged in Mille Lacs County District Court on Thursday, March 23 with felony second degree murder, fleeing a police officer, and interfering with a dead body or scene of death for concealing the body of Pendegayosh. He was also charged with a gross misdemeanor count of interfering with a dead body or scene of death for concealing evidence.
Since the remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon, the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed multiple crime scenes associated with the case. That includes a trailer in North Kathio Township and the apartment in Isle. Search warrants were executed at both locations, Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton said. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, along with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and Mille Lacs Tribal Police are actively working this scene. Isle Police and the Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Offender Task Force have assisted in the investigation, Burton said.
