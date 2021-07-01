The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) is proud to honor the award winners of the 34th annual IMAGE Art Show. The show is now open online at www.ECRAC.org.
The IMAGE Art Show is an annual event open to any artist residing in Region 7E (Chisago, Kanabec, Isanti, Mille Lacs, and Pine counties). The art show and the awards honor some of the finest art in the area. The judges for this year’s show were Mary Bruno and Ginger Porcella. They both have a wide range of artistic skills and art show judging experience.
A total of 114 artists from the East Central Minnesota region entered this year’s IMAGE Art Show. People’s Choice & Artists Choice judging is open until Aug. 6. There will be a gallery showing of the award winning art at the ECRAC Office & Gallery in Hinckley from July 14 through Aug. 6. The gallery can be viewed noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Best of Show will be chosen from the artwork on display.
Awards of Artistic Excellence
Richard Vincent, Chisago; Cathie Hendren, Chisago; Christina Thurston, Mille Lacs; Dustin Wayne, Mille Lacs; Victoria Kosel, Isanti; Jim Larson, Mille Lacs; Claire Fix, Isanti; Barbara Van Dell Robinson, Chisago; Carl D. Long, Kanabec; Terri Huro, Kanabec.
Awards of Artistic Merit
Anita Gislason, Kanabec; Robert Olson, Pine; Robert DesJarlait, Mille Lacs; David Spohn, Chisago; Jacque Sabolik, Kanabec; Melissa Strand, Isanti; Gary Carlson, Chisago; MaryAnn Carlson, Chisago; Michelle Malley, Pine; Cynthia Rue, Mille Lacs.
This art exhibition was made possible by The McKnight Foundation and also by the voters of Minnesota thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Legacy Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.