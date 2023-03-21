Human remains were found in a tote along the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake north of Onamia in Mille Lacs County.
The remains were located by county maintenance workers at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton.
The remains were located in the 14200 block of Twilight Road, Burton said.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s deputies and Mille Lacs Tribal police officers responded to that location. The Mille Lacs County highway maintenance workers told on-scene investigators that they had discovered the remains, which were contained inside a tote, that they had initially attempted to removed from the ditch in the normal course of their duties.
The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office has a person of interest in custody at the Mille Lacs County Jail, Burton said.
"This is an active and ongoing investigation and I am not releasing any names of any involved persons at this time," Burton added.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, along with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and Mille Lacs Tribal Police are actively working this scene.
"Additional details will be released as we continue this investigation. This information is very preliminary and is subject to change if and when new details become available," Burton said.
