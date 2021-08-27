You don’t have too look far to see more and more signs of the current drought. Yards are brown and yellow, ditches are dry, even small lakes and ponds are a shadow of their former selves. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the St Croix River was nine feet higher in April of last year compared to April of this year and was currently two feet higher at the end of July 2020 compared to the end of July this year. And who would have thought Gooseberry Falls could dry up? Just another of the many telling signs of the seriousness of the current drought.
The National Oceanic and atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts the state would need 8 to 10 inches of rain to get back to pre-drought conditions. Generally as we move into late summer and early fall, the odds of that happening are very slim.
The spring had already started off dry after an unusually dry winter where there was little to no runoff, add to that the ground was already so dry to begin with that it actually absorbed a lot of the water that should have runoff into our lakes and rivers.
In the previous lake levels article (June 23rd issue of the Mille Lacs Messenger), the record highs and lows were discussed. So how does this year’s lake level on Mille Lacs compare to prior years at this time of year? As of Aug. 16, Mille Lacs had a median daily level of 1251.06 feet as measured by the U.S. Geological Survey at the Cove Bay public access on the southwest corner of the lake. The level just after ice out in April this year was 1251.96 feet. So the lake has dropped almost 11 inches since then.
Compared to the lake levels in mid august of previous years: Last year in 2020, the level was 1252.22 feet, or 14 inches higher than this year. In 2019, the level was 1252.48 feet, or over 17 inches higher. In 2018, the level was a little more average at 1251.62 feet, or just under 7 inches higher. So if you’re wondering why you have had to move your boat lift out a little farther than previous years, that’s why.
To put all these levels in perspective, the ordinary high water mark on Mille Lacs is considered to be 1252.8 feet. This is the number that is used to calculate building setbacks on lakeshore property. The level from 2019 was just 4 inches short of that mark. So 2019 (and 2020) was a “high” water year for all intents and purposes. According to Wikipedia, the ordinary high water mark is defined as “the highest water that can be expected to be produced by a body of water in non-flood conditions.”
If you look at the modern day low water level in 2007 at 1249.93 feet, we are still 13.5 inches above that. Even though there are sand patches and rocks we have not seen in a few years the lake is really not as low as it seems in comparison to years like 2007.
In talking with Tom Heinrich, Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor, he said, “It’s important to remember that drought is a natural event, and the plants and animals in our lakes are adapted to it.”
As for impacts, he said, “I expect that we will see an increase in plant growth this year. That increase could favor smallmouth and largemouth bass, as well as a variety of panfish. The plant growth could also provide more spawning habitat for northern pike next spring, if we get good runoff from a normal snowpack.”
Heinrich went on to say, “At this point, I don’t foresee any dramatic long-term negative impacts. The degree to which Mille Lacs Lake will be impacted by the drought is going to depend on how long it continues, and I don’t know if there are any reliable forecasts to get a feel for that yet.”
There has also been talk about the impact the low water has had on the public accesses as well – especially on social media. The Wealthwood and Malmo accesses in particular are currently unusable to larger size boats. Although these accesses are historically “smaller craft” accesses, in years of higher water they were good for larger boats as well.
So you may want to do some leg work on where to launch your boat if you’re coming to Mille Lacs anytime soon. As mentioned, some of the public accesses may be questionable depending on how big your boat is.
