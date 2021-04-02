CENTURY 21 Moline Realty, Inc. is pleased to announce that Michelle Hosch has joined its firm as a sales associate. Michelle will specialize in Residential, Land, and Commercial property sales in Cambridge, Braham, Isanti, Princeton, North Branch and surrounding areas. She received her real estate education through Kaplan Professional Schools and the Century 21 Learning System. Michelle Hosch can be reached at 651-757-5296.

