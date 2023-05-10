gas leak UT

Residents of about a half dozen homes were evacuated Tuesday, May 9 following a natural gas leak between Milaca and Foreston along Highway 23.

The leak was about a mile from Koch’s Hardware and east of the 135th Avenue/Golden Road intersection with Highway 23 in Milaca Township.

Editor

Jeff Hage is the managing editor of the Monticello Times. He majored in journalism at the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire.

