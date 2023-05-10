Residents of about a half dozen homes were evacuated Tuesday, May 9 following a natural gas leak between Milaca and Foreston along Highway 23.
The leak was about a mile from Koch’s Hardware and east of the 135th Avenue/Golden Road intersection with Highway 23 in Milaca Township.
Deputies with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area at about 5:25 p.m. on a report of a possible gas leak.
Responding deputies encountered a strong odor of natural gas, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton.
The deputies walked the area in an effort to get a more precise location of the leak.
They located an 8-inch pipe that was submerged under standing water from which the leak appeared to have originated, Burton said. Water near the pipe was bubbling, signifying that there was a leak.
Fire departments from Milaca and Foreston were called to the scene, as were crews from CenterPoint Energy, the natural gas utility servicing the area.
Firefighters coordinated the evacuation of residents in the area.
Highway 23 was closed to traffic at about 6 p.m.
In all, five to six homes were evacuated, Burton said.
CenterPoint Energy crews closed off the leak. By 7 p.m. CenterPoint issued the “all-clear” because there was no further danger to residents. Residents returned home and Highway 23 was reopened, Burton said.
