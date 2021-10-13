Princeton Soccer 2021 Conference Champs
The Princeton boys soccer team was able to clinch the program’s first Mississippi 8 conference title on Oct. 6, thanks to a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Monticello Magic at John Harvey Field. With the title in hand, the Tigers will now enter into the postseason with the Section 6AA Playoffs beginning Oct. 14 for the squad. 

 

