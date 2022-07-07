First National Bank to make a splash with anniversary celebrations

125-year anniversary leads to large community donations and fun for all
The First National Bank of Milaca is gearing up for a week of celebration events in Aug. for their 125-year anniversary.
The bank’s birthday falls during the week of Aug. 7 - 13 which is the same week they will be celebrating with their many community events.
However, before the celebrations are fully underway, the bank announced that they plan on extending the celebration throughout the year of 2022 with community donations totaling to $125,000.
The large donation will be split between different businesses, organizations, and people throughout the Milaca community as a way to thank them for their support of the bank.
“The bank and the Allen family have always supported donating to the communities we serve. Each year we try to do that in a way that gets every business, people, and organization that we can. This year its $125,000 for our 125th year of business just seemed appropriate,” Rachelle Nelson, president of the First National Bank of Milaca, said. “We just want to get that out there and make the community realize how important they are to us and that we support them. If it wasn’t for the businesses located here, the people that bank here, we wouldn’t be in business. So, it’s our way of saying thank you. ”
Outside of the donations, the bank is planning four large events for the community to enjoy the week surrounding its birthday.
Starting on Aug. 4 at 4 p.m, the First National Bank of Milaca is hosting a pork chop dinner. The event will be free for the entire community, whether or not you are a member of the bank, and will include live music entertainment by Tom Bell with Stoney Jam. The dinner will include a full meal supplied by the bank and run until around 7 p.m. or supplies last.
Then on Aug. 9, the bank will host a Kids Day from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event will feature a large ninja obstacle course for kids of all ages, a coin hunt, games, face painting, a dunk tank, petting zoo, and more. During the event, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Heggies pizza will be served for the attendees.
Moving to Aug. 11, 125 years in the past, the bank will hold an open house throwback and blast from the past day during their regular lobby hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Employees of the bank will dress up in clothing modeled after those worn in the 1890’s, and historical items that used to be used in banking will be put on display for members of the community to explore. Some of those items might include old cash registers and an old passports savings machine.
During this event, cupcakes, coffee, and lemonade will be served and those that come into the bank and register will be entered into a drawing to win an Apple Watch or $125 cash.
To finish off their birthday week and 125th anniversary with a bang, the First National Bank of Milaca will be hosting a free community concert at Rec Park on Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.
The concert will feature two local music artists, Dram Shop followed by Maddy Braun, before the main event takes the stage.
On stage from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. the rock and roll cover band, Hairball, will perform hits from Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith, and more.
“This definitely ain’t our grandfather’s type of community event,” Kirby Allen, chairman of the bank’s holding company, said.
The concert is completely free to the community with no gate fees, however, food trucks will be available for attendees to purchase food during the event alongside beverage stations.
For more information on Hairball and a complete list of activities planned to celebrate the bank’s 125-year anniversary, visit the First National Bank of Milaca’s website at https://www.fnbmilaca.com/community/.
