One local organization held a rare in-person fundraiser recently.
Faith in Action held one of the first and few galas on March 13 at Rockwoods in Otsego.
“The gala was very successful even though it was challenging to set up and plan with the ever-changing state guidelines and restrictions,” Maureen Baty, an event organizer said. “Since last year’s event was canceled, we were very grateful to have our gala in person and have 90 people attend.”
This was Rockwood’s first event in months and the entertainer comedian, Bill Arnold from Triple Expresso, said this was his first performance since the start of the pandemic. Arnold shared that it was so nice to hear people laugh again. Everyone enjoyed supporting this ministry and celebrating what God is doing even amid the pandemic, Baty said.
The event included a silent auction, a Heads or Tails game and a live auction. The live auction packages included a Stillwater hot air balloon ride, autographed Vikings picture, Duluth plane ride package, and an autographed Mickey Mantle baseball. The baseball was donated by a client who was so thankful for the services given to him during his cancer treatments.
Since the event was so limited, Faith in Action will be having a Facebook auction starting March 25 with some silent auction items. Great River Faith in Action supporters are encouraged to “like” its Facebook page, Great River Faith in Action, to help the organization continue to serve the elderly and struggling families in area communities. Some auction items include an autographed Vikings football, two tickets for Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tour, a Surly Package, Duluth Escape Room Tickets & Brewery Package, a signed Lynx team basketball and more.
Faith in Action’s Yard Angels Projects for spring cleanup are getting underway. Local churches and individuals who want to safely help out elderly community members by participating in the annual Yard Angels Project can go to the organization’s website at grfia.org and click on volunteer. If you need assistance, call 763-263-4277.
