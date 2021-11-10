For four days, Brandon Biza dipped his fingers into a cash register at his employer and took money from the till.
Some days Biza took money twice a shift. Other days, he took money just once.
By the end of four days, the 27-year-old Milaca man had taken $1,400 from the Walmart store in Princeton.
After having a guilty conscience, he returned $300 on the final day that he stole money from the till, making the total of his thefts $1,100.
Now the Milaca man is facing up to five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine if convicted of the felony theft charge filed against him in Mille Lacs County District Court.
Princeton Police were called to the retail store on Tuesday, Nov. 2 on a report of an employee theft.
Store asset protection personnel presented to police video surveillance showing Biza took money from the till eight times over four shifts between October 25 and November 2.
In a statement to police, Biza stated that he took the money and used it to purchase candy, soda, and lottery tickets, according to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
Biza was in possession of a stack of scratch-off lottery tickets at the time he was questioned by police, the complaint states.
Three hundred dollars of the stolen money was returned to the store because he “felt bad,” according to the criminal complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.