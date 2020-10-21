During a Princeton candidate forum for local legislators, two incumbents and a challenger answered questions regarding their assessment of the state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oct. 13 event at Princeton City Hall included incumbent District 15 House Republican Sondra Erickson and Distirct 15 Senate incumbent Andrew Mathews, who is facing a second term re-election challenge from DFL candidate Brent Krist.
DFL candidate Cal Schmock, stated he was unable to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“I sincerely intended on attending,” he wrote in a statement. “I am uncomfortable mixing my community of youth I coach in our local fifth and ninth grade football programs and my community of citizens that may be trying to avoid contact with a group of potential COVID-19 asymptomatic carriers.”
Erickson was asked to give her assessment of the state government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In early March and April, an immediate peacetime emergency was needed for a short period, but Erickson said that Gov. Tim Walz “overstepped his bounds” in issuing additional executive orders during the crisis.
“My caucus has been left out. I serve in the minority, so it has been very difficult for us to be able to merge into what we could do differently during COVID-19,” Erickson said. “We certainly would not have condoned a shutdown, as occurred. We would not have condoned limiting business to 25% or 50% of capacity.”
Erickson said she was troubled by some of the Walz’s response. “I think the governor did the right thing immediately. But now, I think he needs to let go and let the Legislature plan management and recovery of COVID-19,” she said. “We know the virus is very contagious, but it is also something that can be contained.”
Walz has had to deal with a tough issue with the COVID-19 pandemic, Krist contended. “We are amid a pandemic and it’s nowhere near over,” he added.
Krist said a vaccine is needed, but might not be available until next year. He said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported COVID-19 is more contagious than initially thought. “I just don’t get how one side of our legislature wants to make wearing a mask a political statement,” Krist added.
According to Krist, protecting lives and keeping businesses open is highly important. “I wish we could fight this COVID-19 crisis together,” he said.
Mathews said that he agreed with Erickson regarding the COVID-19 question. He said Walz has increased his emergency powers by passing executive orders.
“That’s what’s been driving the wedge through Minnesotans,” Mathews said. “My constitution does not say that one branch of government, with a stroke of a pen gets to set aside the other two branches and run things unilaterally. We’ve kept running into difficulties because the decisions of one person don’t impact all areas of our state the same. We’ve come up with bills to try to help our businesses.”
For example, Mathews said he was contacted by a boat storage owner in the Mille Lacs Lake area who had to shut down because his business wasn’t considered essential in relation to one of Walz’s executive orders, he said.
That local business owner had to lay-off many of his employees, Mathews said.
“There have been too many decisions that have been made in St. Paul, instead of trusting local business leaders and people so they can come up with a plan to do the right thing,” Mathews said. “Gov. Walz hasn’t followed all of his rules. We need to stop this divisiveness and back to a constitutional way of governing.”
The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce District 15 Senate and District 15 House candidate forum can be viewed in its entirety by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MNPACC/videos/1231760073871836
Also visit the Union-Times webpage www.unionandtimes.com for Election 2020 candidate profiles.
