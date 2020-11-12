Tim hennagir
Two years ago, Brad Schumacher had an ambitious political target in his sights when he made the decision to run for Princeton’s mayoral position.
Looking back, Schumacher said there was no person in state history who had resigned as chairman of a larger township and ran for election in a nearby city that was smaller.
Schumacher tendered his resignation as chair of the Baldwin Township Board of Supervisors at a July 16, 2018 meeting.
His resignation was effective Aug. 6. In the last mayoral race, Schumacher ran against incumbent Mayor Paul Whitcomb.
He tallied 955 votes (58.36%) to Whitcomb’s 706 votes (41.46%). When the absentee ballot counting was done late last week, Schumacher lost by 138 votes to Thom Walker. Early returns Tuesday into Wednesday showed a lead.
“Going from the top to the top in a township and a city is an accomplishment, and it’s been amazing for me,” Schumacher told the Union-Times last week after he had called Walker and congratulated him on his mayoral victory.
“I told him that the priority should always be Princeton first, and any political differences should come last,” Schumacher said. “I want him on board as soon as possible. I was happy to be mayor and wanted to win a second term, but at the end of the day, I want what’s best for Princeton, and that’s what the voters have decided. I want to make this transition as smooth and perfect as possible.”
The biggest opportunity political leaders in the city of Princeton have is working with neighbors, Schumacher said, offering Princeton Township and Baldwin as cases-in-point. “Before I became mayor, we didn’t have a good relationship with them,” he said. “I think I’ve lowered the fence to help allow that happen.”
Schumacher said proof of that accomplishment is the 33rd and 82nd road project. “That could not been done in the previous 20 years,” he said, adding: “I will forever be able to walk down that pavement and know I was part of that effort.”
Schumacher is an avid user of social media. On Election Night, Schumacher said he pushed out the results that had been posted, and that was when he was winning by two votes.
“We have a newer Mille Lacs County auditor-treasurer, and he has his way of doing things,” Schumacher said, referring to Eric Bartusch, who just completed his first election cycle. “On Election Night, I was winning by two votes, and when all of the absentee ballots were counted, I lost by 138 votes two days later.”
When asked to review additional accomplishments to date as mayor, Schumacher said community ownership and participation top the list. “The ability for this city to have so many applicants sign up for our advisory boards and commissions were a product of my ability to get out and open up city hall through social media.”
Community participation will make Princeton a better play overall, he added.
“We need more voice from different people in different stages of life,” he said. “That accomplishment in itself is an amazing thing. I always go back to my real estate career. I’m in a business where we built people up, even if I’m dealing with another real estate agent as competition. We are working for our community.”
Schumacher said it’s been his goal as mayor to get people excited and engaged. “The biggest honor you can have is them saying, ‘I’ve seen him to it. I’m going to start following some steps in that type of plan because I want to do it, too.”
During the middle of his two-year term as mayor, Schumacher was faced with a huge challenge as a leader. In March, the COVID-19 pandemic landed hard.
“In the beginning, I firmly believed that all of us were really nervous, and really scared about what this was,” Schumacher recalled. “The best thing we could do as a city was have collaboration through our emergency management powers. We changed the process, and turned management from the city administrator to a three-person team headed by the fire chief as the actual city manager, then it goes down to the police chief, and then public works. We had to collaborate.”
Schumacher said the city has done and continues to do a fantastic job with its overall COVID-19 response, adding he and Vice Mayor Jules Zimmer worked together and attended a lot of meeting to make sure all were on the same page.
Recently getting CARES Act money into the hands of seven local applicant businesses was extremely important, Schumacher added.
“They are 100% approved for funding, as long as they can get us documentation and pending receipts that the city must receive," he said. "That money is great for our community.”
During a work session last week, Princeton City Council members agreed to pro-rate the liquor license fees for bars and restaurants as another form of COVID-19 related assistance.
“Those permits are coming due, and we want to give them a discount moving forward. The council wants to take that action citywide,” Schumacher said.
Regarding Princeton city staff, Schumacher said that Finance Director Steve Jackson’s last council meeting will be this Thursday, ending 38 years of service.
Lori Johnson is the city’s new finance director and has been attending meetings.
“The mayor has a lot of interaction with the finance director, to make sure you get the right information and start processing it,” Schumacher said. “We had so many great applicants for this position from all spectrums of finance, whether it was a county, or a city, or Veterans Affairs which is where Lori comes from.”
Schumacher said Johnson’s perspective an experience obtaining grants will be extremely helpful for the city. “She has an absolutely wonderful personality and will fit in well at city hall,” he added. “She has been overwhelmed a little bit by the transition, and as our new finance director, Lori will have to determine a new financial software package and program. The system Steve was using is obsolete.”
There are five Princeton City Council meetings before Schumacher leaves office.
“We are doing really well on the 2021 budget,” he reported. “There’s a maximum increase possible of 2.5% on our levy. City staff is working hard and diligently to say within that figure. I think we will be able to come in lower than that. Earlier this year, I asked for a net-neutral budget based on increasing home values.”
Schumacher said any budget deficiency could be erased by a liquor fund transfer.
Extending 19th and 21st Avenue and connecting them is a top-priority for Schumacher. If the federal government can work with the city and get its participation, for $750,000, those roadways could be extended. “That will put a little bit of a spin on our budget, but I think we have a strong majority on the council and Steve will figure out where to find that money before he leaves.”
That project will provide a life-link between the city’s already strong Sherburne County Industrial Park and a second industrial park phase, Schumacher said.
Schumacher is excited about the community’s new holiday celebration, “Light-Up Princeton.”
He said the Nov. 28 event and subsequent activities in Riverside Park are associated with improving the quality of life in Princeton.
Last weekend, Schumacher said he drove by Riebe Park and the parking lot was three-quarters full. “This lighting project will increase people’s pride in our community,” he added.
During the next two months, Schumacher said he plans to pack the meeting agendas with action items and get anyone who is interested in a real estate project into the loop and before the city council.
“We need to get some real momentum rolling,” he said. “I may not have won the election, but what I think I’ve done is get possible investors interested in Princeton.”
Schumacher said before he became Princeton mayor, there was stagnation in city leadership.
“It was my job to get people excited and working together, because that’s what we needed,” he said. “We needed a kick-start, and I think I’ve delivered that.”
