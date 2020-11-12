It took a while, and a few days of absentee ballot counting, but Thom Walker was successful in his election quest to unseat incumbent Brad Schumacher.
Unofficial results show Walker with 1,206 votes (52.76%) and Schumacher with 1,068 votes. (46.72%). There were 12 write-ins.
Walker’s getting ready for a return to Princeton City Hall. This time, it’s as mayor versus city council.
“My first election, I won by two votes, and there was a recount. My second election, I lost by one vote,” Walker said, referring to races in 2002 and 2004.
Eighteen years ago, Walker ran for a two-year term on the city council. He won, along with Incumbent Mayor Brian Humphrey and Victoria Hallin, who was running for another seat and was the vote-getter this year.
Walker originally got on the city council by appointment in May 2002 after Mayor Don Whitcomb died the month previously and then council member Humphrey became mayor. In that election, Hallin as a first-time candidate received 475 votes, Walker, an appointed incumbent 422 votes, and Nelson England 418 votes.
England requested a recount and narrowed Walker’s margin of victory by two votes. Walker gained two more votes, but England gained four, resulting in a final tally of 424 to 422 for Walker. Two years, later Walker ran again for a council seat.
In 2004, Hallin, Paul Parsons, and Dick Dobson were on the ballot. Humphrey re-elected mayor was re-elected mayor, and Dobson, Walker won council seats, but Walker had one-vote margin of victory over Hallin and a recount was ordered.
Hallin won the remaining council seat in the recount and was re-elected. Hallin had 872 votes and Walker 870 votes. Walker declined having another recount.
In 2010, Walker ran for city council against Ben Hanson and Paul Whitcomb.
Jeremy Riddle ran unopposed for mayor and won, with Whitcomb getting 966 votes, Walker 804 votes, and Hanson getting 654 votes. Two years later, Riddle did not run for mayor, and Whitcomb was only the candidate filing for that office.
All told, Walker served on the Princeton City Council with three different mayors.
Walker said he was “pretty reluctant” to toss a political hat back into the ring of Princeton city politics, but did so after being asked by people more than once.
“I was kind of burnout a couple of years ago [on local politics] and I needed to get away from it because it took so much time,” Walker said. “This election, I did what I needed to do, giving the people of Princeton an alternative, and they accepted it.”
Walker did admit some of his political fortunes in this election cycle’s mayoral race were likely tied to the ‘Vote No’ campaign” that opposed the Nov. 3 ballot question to abolish the current Princeton Public Utilities Commission.
“There wasn’t a complete overlap, but any reliable candidate would have done what I did,” Walker said. “I just want the city to be working properly again,” “That’s the main goal. Right now, I think we are on the verge of not functioning.”
Walker said he did not campaign aggressively. “I did try to have a presence out there and talk to people, but I wasn’t door knocking. I didn’t think it was appropriate. I think people just didn’t want Brad to be the mayor anymore.”
Walker said the COVID-19 pandemic changed the nature of communication during Princeton City Council meetings, and people’s interaction with local government. “That’s one of the things that I want to try and facilitate better,” he said.
The three different mayors Walker worked while serving on the Princeton City Council provided a degree of consistency in that many council votes were 5-0.
“We had so many of those, and that helped us work towards consensus,” Walker said. “City staff was always good about putting stuff on our [agenda] plate. We always had plenty of work. It wasn’t hard figuring out what we needed to do.”
According to Walker, part of the current acrimony during some Princeton City Council meetings involves items getting on the agenda that didn’t belong there.
“That’s just my guess,” Walker said. “I need to have some conversations over the next week and get an idea what’s going on.”
When he returns to city service, Walker said he will miss Finance Director Steve Jackson, who retires this month.
“When you talk about having people in city government, the mayor is one thing, but Steve has a lot of lot of institutional knowledge, and handle on budgeting.”
Walker said getting familiar with the city’s use of electronic agendas and Zoom meetings will be part of his transitional curve as a new mayor. “Every day, I work on a construction job site. I’m not sitting in front a computer, so that’s new.”
During his prior council service, Walker said it was important to have the ability to ask city staff questions that might take an agenda item in a different direction.
Walker’s Princeton City Council board and commission positions included serving as council liaison to the Princeton Airport Advisory Board. He also served on the East Central Regional Development Commission, which is based in Mora.
“That organization includes five counties that work on economic development over a little larger geographic area,” Walker explained. “One of the things that the ECRDC did for Princeton was Safe Routes for Schools, the sidewalk that goes past our elementary and middle schools. They provided a grant for that project.” Walker currently serves on the Princeton Economic Development Authority, which works to encourage business and industry and economic opportunity.
“I really want to see more community events that will bring people together,” Walker said, referring to future goals when he becomes mayor in January.
“We need to get people talking again, and we need to find ways to do that,” Walker said. “The new ‘Light-Up Princeton’ event in Riverside Park sounds great.”
The Riverside-Riebe park improvement project is important for the city, he said.
Possible merger or annexation talks with either Princeton Township or Baldwin Township interests Walker, he said.
“That was one of the things I wanted to see before when I served on the council,” he said. “It would not be an easy to do, but I would like to explore that and see if it’s a possibility. That’s a pretty tough lift, but it would be extremely important. I don’t know if it could happen in two years, but it might in four years,” he added.
Walker said he was “wowed” by the support he received from city voters.
“I received a lot of texts and messages after the election,” he added. “It was incredible. I am very appreciative of that, and I’m really humbled by that.”
Walker said he’s probably not the best mayoral candidate that’s ever run in Princeton. “I was willing to step in and do my best, and voters recognized that. They said, ‘OK, let’s go and do it.’ That was really awesome for me to experience.”
