A politically contentious agenda item created pre-election friction during the Princeton City Council’s Oct. 22 meeting, its last gathering before Nov. 3.
At issue was Mayor Brad Schumacher’s residency in Princeton, whether the mayor could use the city attorney to verify his 2018 and 2019 income tax returns, a contention from the mayor his opponents were trying to humiliate him by suggesting he had children, when in fact he does not, and finally a question of fair use because some of what was being discussed could be considered campaign-related and not appropriate for a city council meeting.
The Oct. 22 meeting agenda was initially emailed late Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 20. The agenda was updated on Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Thursday, Oct. 22, but no changes were made Schumacher’s item as it was originally stated.
An updated agenda with a memo and email printouts was distributed prior to the start of Thursday’s meeting to the council, the mayor, and the media.
The final agenda listed Open Forum as Item 5 and included the language, “Emails Received Follow.”
The agenda was not posted online prior to the 7 p.m. meeting.
Lee Steinbrecher, a resident who is treasurer of “Save Princeton Public Utilities,” a non-profit group that opposes a Nov. 3 ballot question to abolish three Princeton Public Utilities commissioners, objected to what was tagged as agenda Item 12-3.
“This is a political issue, not a city issue,” he wrote in an Open Forum email.
Nicolas Taylor, a city council candidate who is vying for one of two open seats, asked City Attorney Damian Toven and Schumacher in his Open Forum email if there were regulations overseeing a mayor using city time and resources to address accusations of residency.
If there weren’t any regulations, Taylor wanted to know if there would be an opportunity for candidates to appear and devote time to their campaigns.
Agenda Concerns
When the meeting began, Councilor Jack Edmonds concurred with Councilor Jules Zimmer Item 12-3 was a personal issue and didn’t belong on a council meeting agenda.
Edmonds stated if Schumacher wished to talk privately with Toven about the agenda item as presented, it would be Schumacher’s prerogative to do so.
Schumacher fired back that Item 12-3 was an issue Edmonds had created.
What followed was an exchange that became politically heated, and involved an issue Schumacher said Edmonds and Walker were using against him on social media.
Removal Suggested
Zimmer said he wanted the agenda item removed because it didn’t deal with city business.
“Item 12-3 was published because Councilor Jack Edmonds today [Thursday, Oct. 22] published I’m married and I have children. That’s what this is about,” Schumacher contended. “He shared a Facebook comment made by Thom Walker today.”
Edmonds replied he was not the originator of the post, which prompted Schumacher to reply, “You shared it like you owned it and it was the truth.”
Zimmer held his ground, stating, “I don’t think it’s city business to have our city attorney reviewing your tax returns and coming up with a statement regarding your place of residency. Your issue is with city voters,” he added.
Schumacher said he wasn’t going to let a city council member bully him regarding a personal medical issue. “I have my tax returns right here to prove that I do not have children and I am not married, and that’s what this is all about,” he said.
Schumacher’s affidavit of candidacy filed on Aug. 6 with the city and Minnesota Secretary of State lists 405 4th Ave S. #B as his candidate residence address.
That address appears on Schumacher’s current Mille Lacs County property tax records.
His property at 28551 127th St. N.W. in Zimmerman is listed as non-homestead, single residential on a 2020 Sherburne County property tax statement.
Agenda Item Removed
During discussion, Zimmer returned to the printed Oct. 22 agenda that was distributed before the start of last Thursday’s meeting.
“This agenda item has nothing to do with a family,” Zimmer said.
Zimmer read the agenda item again. “It says, ‘Provide a written statement regarding his home, based upon tax returns from both years.’ That’s all it says.”
Schumacher said the agenda item was incomplete. “It ran out of room,” he said.
Councilor Jenny Gerold said she was fine with removing Item 12-3.
“Brad has brought his tax returns to show that he doesn’t have a family,” she said. “It shows his address. Let’s move on. He obviously doesn’t have anything to hide.” The motion to remove Item 12-3 from the agenda passed 5-0.
Open Forum Follows
Thom Walker, Princeton mayoral candidate, spoke during Open Forum.
He addressed Item 12-3 and previous claims made by Schumacher regarding the social media posts.
“Asking the city attorney to do campaign work is a pretty bad lapse in judgment by a current mayor,” Walker stated. City staff knows better than that.”
Schumacher contended Item 12-3 was on the agenda because of Walker and Edmonds wanting to “minimalize him” because of his inability to have children.
Social Media Mention
Schumacher stated that Walker had made a statement on his social media account, and that he, Schumacher, had replied back. “I don’t need the city attorney to look at my tax returns,” Schumacher added.
“I remember seeing on your website a picture of a family,” Walker then replied.
Schumacher said his website didn’t involve the city. Walker said he assumed that Schumacher had a family.
“That’s all it was. An honest mistake,” Walker said. “If you can’t have kids and you want to do so, I am truly sorry for that,” he added.
Walker apologized to Schumacher, in regards to what may have been implied online.
Residency Review
However, Walker still sought clarification regarding the item placed on the agenda at the request of the mayor. “What it said on the agenda was you wanted to prove your residency,” Walker continued.
He wanted to know why Schumacher was asking the city attorney to prove his residency with a statement.
“I’m not asking the city attorney to prove my residency,” Schumacher contended.
Schumacher replied that Item 12-3 was no longer on the agenda, because of the council’s 5-0 vote to remove it, and not valid for more Open Forum discussion.
The Union-Times asked Schumacher to address property tax records from Mille Lacs County and Sherburne County that showed classification changes associated with homesteaded and non-homestead properties.
Schumacher agreed to do so.
Open Forum Revisited
Schumacher closed Open Forum without addressing the electronically submitted questions by Steinbrecher and Taylor.
However, later in the meeting, he revisited it after being reminded those submitted questions had been missed.
“Mr. Steinbrecher had a question on Item 12-3,” Schumacher said, noting that particular item had been removed from the agenda. “Nicholas Taylor also sent an email with a request on Item 12-3. That’s also off the agenda,” Schumacher said. He did not acknowledge emailed questions sent by the Union-Times regarding Item 12-3.
Schumacher didn’t address a specific question Taylor had asked about county or state regulations overseeing a city leader using city time and resources to address accusations of residency during a current campaign.
The Union-Times asked Steinbrecher and Taylor afterwards if they felt their Open Forum requests had been respectfully treated and handled during the Oct. 22 meeting.
“My message to the council was I disagreed with that item being on the agenda,” Steinbrecher said. “I saw it as political. I found it unusual they didn’t read the submitted emails. I was satisfied they did remove Item 12-3. That was my entire goal. Thanks to Councilor Jules Zimmer, that was resolved.”
Taylor felt the way Schumacher handed the Open Forum emails was a bit dismissive.
“I wanted the mayor and the council to discuss and present their side of things instead of making an accusation. I wanted them to talk about it,” he added.
Mayor Responds
Schumacher responded via email regarding the Union-Times’ request for an explanation regarding his property tax statements as well as a list of factors considered by the Minnesota Department of Revenue to determine residency for income tax purposes.
Those factors include physical presence, family and community connections, location and status of professional licenses, location of employment, size and value of residences, location from prior years, and a person’s voting registration and history.
“The file [Managing Editor Tim Hennagir] handed me during the council meeting contained the legal definition of ‘Domicile,’ property tax statements from Sherburne County and Mille Lacs County and finally Minnesota Secretary of State information for a business I own,” Schumacher stated in his reply. “What your file was missing is my application for homestead in Mille Lacs County and Minnesota State Law on ‘Property Taxation and Payments in the Arrears.’ ”
An assessor establishes a property value each year on Jan. 2, but taxes are not paid on that assessment until May 15 and Oct. 15 of the following year.
Schumacher provided a cell phone screenshot addressing workplace fairness and marital and parental status discrimination.
That screenshot stated marital and parental status discrimination, also called familial status discrimination, is discrimination in the workplace based on whether an employee is married or single, or whether or not the individual has had children.
“As I’ve stated in public, on video, and here in writing, I’m willing to provide my income taxes to the city attorney to review as long as I am mayor, just as the president of the United States, Minnesota governor, and government public figures do as standard practice,” Schumacher stated in his email. “As mayor, this is not a requirement but I will no longer allow Councilor Jack Edmonds to lead a group promoting the discrimination of my city employment for ‘Familial Status.’ ”
He added: “As mayor it’s my job to protect and promote our community in a positive way. This includes stopping the negative tone of discrimination at the root by Councilor Jack Edmonds to myself and all of our city employees.”
