Princeton voters will decide this fall whether or not to eliminate the Princeton Public Utilities Commission via a ballot question.
City leaders voted 3-2 this afternoon during a special meeting to place the following question on the Nov. 3 ballot: "Shall the Princeton Public Utilities Commission be abolished?"
Voting in favor of placing the question on the ballot were Mayor Brad Schumacher, Councilor Jenny Gerold, and Councilor Jeff Reynolds.
Councilor Jack Edmonds Councilor Jules Zimmer voted against placing the question on the ballot.
Council members did not allow open forum and public comment during the meeting. This is a breaking news story.
Watch for online updates and a full recap of Friday afternoon's meeting in next week's print edition of the Union-Times.
