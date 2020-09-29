The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will host two local Election 2020 candidate forums in the month of October.
Next Wednesday, Oct. 7, the chamber will welcome Princeton mayoral and city council candidates as they participate in a forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Trinity Crossing, 112 Sixth Avenue in Princeton.
Then on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the chamber will welcome Mille Lacs County District 1 and Sherburne County District 5 candidates as well as state legislators who are running for office in Districts 15 and 15A to a forum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Princeton City Hall, 705 Second Street N.
The Union-Times will moderate both Princeton candidate forums. There will be a limited number of people allowed to watch these events in person.
COVID-19 meeting restrictions and protocols will apply. Both forums will be live streamed on the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
“It has been difficult for candidates to get in front of people this year due to the pandemic. We wanted to give them an opportunity to let voters know where they stand,” said Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Young.
A video featuring Princeton School Board candidates will be released by the chamber for social media and online viewing on Thursday, Oct. 10, Young said.
Princeton Mayor Brad Schumacher’s two-year term is up and Councilors Jeff Reynolds and Jack Edmonds terms are up as well. Thom Walker is running against Schumacher, who is seeking his second term in office.
Edmonds will be leaving city office to run for another governmental post. He is facing off against incumbent Genny Reynolds in the Mille Lacs County District 1 commissioner race.
In Sherburne County, three commissioner seats are open this election cycle.
In District 5, incumbent Sherburne County Commissioner Lisa Fobbe is taking on Bryan Lawrence, who is currently serving as a Baldwin Township supervisor.
Five people filed for the two open Princeton city council seats - Reynolds, Victoria Hallin, Eldon Johnson, Trevor Karsky, and Nicholas Taylor.
Four Princeton School Board members will be elected this campaign cycle.
Terms expire for Sue VanHooser, Howard Vaillancourt, Eric Standberg, and Chad Young. All four filed and will seek re-election. Dawn Bourdeaux also filed for Princeton School Board.
For State Representative in District 15A, incumbent Rep. Sondra Erickson (R-Princeton) is being challenged by Cal Schmock (DFL-Princeton).
For State Senate in District 15, incumbent Sen. Andrew Mathews (R-Princeton) will be challenged by Brent Krist (DFL-Milaca).
